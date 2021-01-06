This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been praised for helping a struggling mum on today’s show.

Caller June phoned into the show to get advice on homeschooling her children as schools have shut due to the third national lockdown.

June explained she’s a single mum to three kids and hasn’t got the proper resources to homeschool them.

Holly Willoughby praised for helping a struggling mum on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

June said: “I’m a single mum of three children, one is in year six and twins in year one.

“They’re all on different levels and we’ve got one laptop.

“Yesterday, I ended up writing out all of my twins’ work because my printer is not doing what it should be doing.

“I don’t want them to lose their love for learning. I’m also dyslexic so teaching phonics to six-year-olds is not the easiest.”

June said she doesn’t have the resources to homeschool properly (Credit: ITV)

What did Holly Willoughby say?

Holly told her: “Just bear in mind you’re not a teacher. You’re a mum and your job is to be there to love and care for them.

“If it doesn’t get done one day, it doesn’t matter.”

The star then offered a spare printer she had to June.

She said: “I’ve got a spare printer at home, I’m going to bring it in tomorrow.

Holly offered to send June her spare printer (Credit: ITV)

“Give us your address, I have a spare printer. Mine broke, I ordered a new one and the other one kicked back into life.

“All I keep doing when I sit at my desk is banging my leg on it. You can have that printer. I’ll bring it in tomorrow.

“It’s not much but it’s a printer. Stay on the line, give them your address and we’ll get it up to you somehow.”

June said: “Thank you so much, Holly.”

What did This Morning viewers say?

Viewers praised Holly’s gesture to June on Twitter.

One person said: “The kindness from @hollywills has made me feel like this,” alongside a clip from Monsters Inc.

Another wrote: “Holly Willoughby is literally so lovely! How can people dislike her?”

A third added: “Holly offering her old printer to a single mom struggling to home school her 3 kids has pulled on my heart strings.”

Holly willoughby is literally so lovely! How can people dislike her? #ThisMorning — tasha ♡ (@hollywillsuk) January 6, 2021

Holly offering her old printer to a single mom struggling to home school her 3 kids has pulled on my heart strings 🥺 #ThisMorning — Lucy (@LucyAVFC_) January 6, 2021

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

