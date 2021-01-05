Holly Willoughby fans have asked if she’s on The Masked Singer after she missed This Morning again today.

On Tuesday’s show, her co-star Phillip Schofield joked that Holly wasn’t on the programme because of “filming commitments” with the ITV entertainment show.

He told viewers: “Holly’s not around today, she’s just about to wrap up her filming commitments for The Masked Singer. She’ll be back with us tomorrow.”

Fans think Holly Willoughby is doing The Masked Singer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Holly Willoughby doing The Masked Singer?

It seems Phil was only joking about Holly filming for The Masked Singer.

Rochelle Humes, who was filling in for Holly, told him: “You’re naughty!”

Phil said: “Badger, who would have thought?! I guessed it right from the word go.”

Rochelle filled in for Holly on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

He quipped: “Shouldn’t have said it but there you go.”

Phil later confirmed Holly was having time off to deal with “childcare issues”.

https://twitter.com/thismorning/status/1346407718886797312

However, viewers were still left wondering whether Holly was actually doing The Masked Singer.

One person said on Twitter: “Oooo Phil major spoiler alert on The Masked Singer and Holly.”

Another wrote: “Not Phil saying that Holly is the badger in The Masked singer.”

Some viewers thought Holly was behind Seahorse on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

It comes after The Masked Singer viewers thought Holly was the identity behind character Seahorse at the weekend.

After Seahorse performed, viewers flooded Twitter with speculation that it was former Celebrity Juice star Holly.

One person said on Twitter: “Is Seahorse @hollywills? I’d swear that there’s at least 4 people from @thismorning tonight.”

Another wrote: “Seahorse I think is @hollywills #maskedsinger.”

One added: “I’m thinking #Seahorse could be @hollywills #MaskedSinger.”

However, it was later revealed that Mel B was behind Seahorse.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV, Saturday January 9, at 7pm.

