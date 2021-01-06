This Morning host Holly Willoughby enjoyed some extra days off with her family this week but she is back on the show today.

The presenter was replaced by Rochelle Humes on Monday and Tuesday’s shows this week.

At the time, her co-star Phillip Schofield explained Holly was having “extra days” off to deal with “childcare issues” but would be back on Wednesday.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Holly Willoughby back on This Morning today?

Holly returned to the daytime programme on Wednesday (January 6).

Read more: Where is Holly Willoughby? This Morning star criticised for having extra time off

She said: “It’s lovely to be back. How are you? I’ve missed you. Are you all okay? I think we are just about holding on aren’t we?”

Holly told Phil: “Happy new year!” to which Phil said: “Nice to see you.”

Holly said it was “lovely” to be back on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers expressed their delight over Holly being back on the show.

One person said: “Yaaaas all is right with #ThisMorning again holly is back with Phil.”

Another wrote: “Welcome back @hollywills. Happy New Year!”

A third added: “Welcome back, Holly! Good to see you here again!”

Yaaaas all is right with #ThisMorning again holly is back with Phil 🥰 — 🎄Ashley 🎄 (@bramwell_ashley) January 6, 2021

Good moaning! Welcome back, Holly! Good to see you here again! #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/7IK4saS6u8 — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) January 6, 2021

It comes after Phil told viewers at the start of the week: “Holly is spending some extra days with the family so Rochelle is here.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he caused chaos when he joked Holly was actually filming for The Masked Singer.

He said: “Holly’s not around today, she’s just about to wrap up her filming commitments for The Masked Singer.

“She’ll be back with us tomorrow,” as Rochelle laughed.

Rochelle said: “You’re naughty!”

Holly replaced by Rochelle Humes this week (Credit: ITV)

Why did Holly have time off?

However, Phil later confirmed Holly was dealing with “childcare issues”.

Some people weren’t happy with the mum-of-three having extra time off.

One person said on Twitter: “Why does Holly Willoughby need an ‘extra couple of days with the family’ she’s had 2 weeks.”

Another wrote: “Holly’s taking a couple of extra days, that’s nice. It’s not like she gets much time off.”

Some This Morning viewers unimpressed Holly had extra time off (Credit: ITV)

One added: “Holly is ‘spending extra time with family?!’ – she works four days a week for 2.5 hours A DAY and started her Christmas break on the 11th December.”

Read more: Is Holly Willoughby doing The Masked Singer as she misses This Morning again?

Another tweeted: “Holly is spending a few extra days with her family. Of course, Rochelle doesn’t have to. She gave birth exactly 3 months ago.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Did you miss Holly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.