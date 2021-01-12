This Morning producers have apparently warned ITV stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to tone down their behaviour.

The ITV presenters are infamous for their cheeky innuendos and naughty antics that usually see them ending up in fits of laughter on the show.

However, COVID-19 is believed to have forced ITV bosses to put their foot down.

Holly and Phil are known for their rude antics (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on with Holly and Phillip on This Morning?

With children home from school for the foreseeable future, producers are reportedly concerned about angering parents.

A source told The Sun: “Before lockdown, producers could explore adult themes safe in the knowledge the majority of kids would be in class.

“Now most of them are back home and This Morning doesn’t want to run the risk of upsetting any mums and dads. They aren’t going to avoid important subjects but they will make sure nothing is too explicit.

“Though bosses also accept that sometimes a live show means that things can happen, such as a slip of the tongue or a saucy innuendo, which often leave Holly and Phillip in fits.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for This Morning for comment.

The presenters love some cheeky innuendo (Credit: ITV)

Is Holly Willoughby OK?

Holly concerned fans when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Monday.

The Dancing On Ice host looked almost teary in the photo, which showed her hugging a tree.

Fans rushed to respond and share their concern for Holly.

“I hope you’re OK Holly. I can see you are finding things hard at the moment,” said one follower.

A second responded: “I felt you looked a bit anxious today Holly. Still stunning, but not your normal bubbly self. Stay safe.”

Josie Gibson has quit social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Josie Gibson quits over trolls

It seems like the This Morning presenters are having a tough time lately.

Josie Gibson has quit Twitter after being targeted by online trolls.

The former Big Brother winner took to social media this week to reveal that she is taking a step back.

She told fans that she had been receiving “disturbing and unhealthy” comments from trolls.

“Right I am off my phone and social until the 13th Jan so if I don’t reply I’m not being rude,” she said.

“I just keep finding myself on my phone and reading into all the negativity and it’s not healthy for anyone.

“I actually feel like AI because I’m on my phone so much it’s disturbing.”

