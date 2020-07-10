This Morning: Dr Sara Kayat wears thigh-split dress and viewers can't concentrate

This Morning welcomed Dr Sara Kayat back to the studio today for the first time since she gave birth to her new baby.

Dr Sara was on to discuss the latest health headlines, but viewers were more interested by her outfit than what she had to say.

Dr Sara Kayat returns to This Morning

Sara opened up about how nice it was to be in the This Morning studio, but also how strange it was to be without her little boy.

Dr Sara looked stunning on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Her dress, someone tell her!

Sara gave birth to son Harris in May, 10 days early and in her bath at home.

But as she talked through the latest health headlines with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, it wasn't the medical information that got viewers talking - it was Dr Sara's dress.

She was wearing a stunning yellow button-up dress, with quite a high split at the thigh.

Many began commenting that the thigh-high split was distracting. Some wondered if she even realised it was as high as it was, meanwhile others were very impressed with it.

Read more: This Morning fans can't get over 'car crash' Bernie Ecclestone interview

What did This Morning viewers say?

#thismorning Her dress, someone tell her ! Dr Sara — lucy (@spiceblackford) July 10, 2020

Dr Sara’s not shy showing her thighs is she? I hope she doesn’t wear that at the surgery, it would only take an old man with a dodgy ticker to come in #ThisMorning — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) July 10, 2020

Dr Sara showing abit of leg very nice #thismorning — Mrt (@Mrunkownbyfew) July 10, 2020

Cant really take the doctor seriously with her thigh hangimg out of her dress . Somebody tell her #thismِorning — judy cailler (@liverpoolmama) July 10, 2020

#ThisMorning showing a bit of thigh is the Doc pic.twitter.com/j2B4a67ixx — MARSHALL JAMES (@buncie44) July 10, 2020

Bit surprised, could she be unaware of how revealing her frock is? #ThisMorning — shyleir em (@shyleir) July 10, 2020

Fortunately, there was one viewer talking sense. He hit out at those bringing up Sarah's dress and consequently told them to actually listen to the qualified doctor and what she had to say.

The way women (sadly)are going on about Dr Sara’s dress you’d think she was in a bikini and we are in the Victoria period-it’s clearly a knee length dress, concentrate on what this highly educated woman is saying instead of trying to shame her based on her appearance #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/mSbZqAF9aO — BEPPA בבל בפה (@beppababel) July 10, 2020

What were the health headlines on This Morning?

An apple a day keeps Dr Sara away! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans beg her to reveal how she created her new hair

As well as talking about the reduction of the number of coronavirus cases, Sara addressed the fact children are not 'super spreaders' of the disease.

She also spoke about new research that has revealed more fruit and veg can reduce your risk of type two diabetes.

"Studies have shown those that eat high level of fruit and vegetables compared to those that eat very minimal, there is a 50 per cent risk reduction of getting type two diabetes," Sara explained.

"More interesting is that actually you only need a very moderate amount of increased fruit and vegetables to make the change: 66 grams more of fruit and veg a day to reduce your risk by 25 per cent.

"66 grams is not that much, 80 grams which is what we'd say a portion of fruit and veg is, it's a small apple, a spoonful of cooked carrots, two spears of broccoli, it's not that much."

"An apple a day keeps the doctor away!" laughed Holly.

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.