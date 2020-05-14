This Morning doctor Sara Kayat gives birth in the bath

This Morning doctor Sara Kayat introduced her newborn baby son on today's show, revealing that she gave birth to him in the bath.

The tot was 10 days early, taking Sara and her husband by surprise.

Dr Sara Kayat introduced her baby on This Morning after giving birth in the bath! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers in tears as elderly woman cries over losing her beloved cat

Dramatic arrival

Sara revealed baby Harris Walker arrived so quickly that he made his entrance to the world before the midwife had even arrived.

She explained baby Harris's dramatic arrival to This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

My poor husband had to catch the baby as he ejected out.

"He was 10 days early and because he is my first, everyone was expecting him to be at least a week or so later so he took us by surprise," Sara said.

"I was at home. I'd always wanted a water birth but hadn't quite expected it to be in my bath, with no midwife present.

"My poor husband had to catch the baby as he ejected out."

Read more: This Morning fans plead with Holly Willoughby to change her selfie pose

Sara didn't realise she'd been in labour for a couple of days (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in hysterics on This Morning as BGT dog Miracle runs riot during interview

Holly and Phil congratulated the new mum, who said she feels an 'overwhelming love sensation' that she never knew she had in her.

Sara went on to explain that she didn't realise she had been in labour for a couple of days, saying she thought she was having 'muscle aches'.

What happened?

"He came out at about 9:20, we had to call the ambulance to make sure with the midwife not knowing what time they would get here for," she said.

So it turns out I was probably in labour for a couple of days, but active labour was only two hours.

"The ambulance arrived around 20 minutes later, and then the midwife around 20 minutes after that. We were with the babe, just us."

Sara added: "It was fast, my first contractions were around 3, 4, 5 in the morning.

"It turns out I was probably having them for a couple of days, but I just thought it was muscular, which is ridiculous as I'm a doctor.

"So it turns out I was probably in labour for a couple of days, but active labour was only two hours."

Social distancing

Some viewers thought it was irresponsible to have a pregnant woman on the show but Sara explained it had been her decision and she had been isolated in her own room, and did her own hair and make-up, before going to the studio.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.