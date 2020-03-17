This Morning fans blast show for having pregnant doctor on amid coronavirus outbreak

Viewers of This Morning have criticised the show for having a pregnant doctor on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Sara Kayat appeared on Tuesday's show (March 17) to discuss the advice given for pregnant women amid the outbreak.

She was joined by Dr Larisa Corda alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Phil, 57, said: "Now, Sara you are pregnant. We have all made sure you're not in contact with anyone.

"You've been given a separate room this morning and you've essentially been in isolation as you've moved around but it was your choice to come in today.

I did my own hair and makeup, I've been in my own isolation.

"We said, 'don't do it, we'll do [the dicussion] by Skype.' Why are you here?"

Dr Sara, who is 30 weeks pregnant, replied: "I want to show people that even though there are some extreme measures that have been put in place, we can get round it, we can do things to help ourselves.

"I did my own hair and makeup, I've been in my own isolation. Yes I'm sat next to you, but it will only be for these few minutes.

"We're still very early on in what we know about pregnancy and coronavirus. It's a matter of taking the precautions you can to protect yourself."

Some concerned viewers weren't happy with Sara being on the programme, with many saying she shouldn't have been on.

One person said: "Irresponsible of #ThisMorning to have a pregnant woman on. Pregnant woman are in the at-risk group. #coronavirus."

Another wrote: "#ThisMorning what about 'social distancing protocols'? Surely it's irresponsible to have people sitting so close especially a pregnant lady?"

A third tweeted: "Ah imagine the government saying self-isolate if you’re pregnant and thinking 'hmm I’ll go on This Morning instead' IDIOT. #ThisMorning."

It comes after the UK government's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty said pregnant women should minimise social contact for up to 12 weeks from this weekend.

However, he insisted the UK was still "very early in what we know about this".

Pregnant women join other at-risk groups, including people over 70s and younger people with underlying health issues, being urged to stay at home.

During a press conference on Monday (March 16), Prof Whitty said: "Infections and pregnancy are not a good combination in general and that is why we have taken the very precautionary measure while we try and find out more."

