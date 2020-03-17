Coronavirus crisis: GP claims she beat Covid-19 with chicken soup, lemonade and paracetamol

A GP has revealed she managed to beat coronavirus by self-medicating with paracetamol and drinking lots of chicken soup and lemonade.

Doctor Clare Gerada, former head of the Royal College of GPs, revealed that Covid-19 left her bed-ridden for days when she returned to the UK from a conference in New York.

Her symptoms included a fever, sore throat, dizziness, aches in her joints, severe headache and a persistent cough, which caused chest pains.

Dr Clare caught the bug after attending a conference in New York (Credit: ITV)

Clare, who is 60, said she has now recovered from the illness.

She explained, writing in GP publication Pulse, that she was "so sapped of energy" but didn't need "heroic medicines or interventions".

Clare wrote: "Despite now being on the 'other side' of youth, I have no underlying health conditions and two paracetamol three times a day and lemonade was all I needed.

She took the usual dose of over-the-counter paracetamol (Credit: Pixabay)

"I had God's penicillin, chicken soup, which seemed to have a miraculous effect of bringing back my appetite.

"My husband practised social ­distancing. We communicated via mobile phone and he wore the only protection he had for his face - a Chelsea football scarf."

Older people are known to be at a heightened risk in the coronavirus crisis, along with those who are pregnant and people with underlying health conditions.

More than a million Brits are now being told to cocoon themselves inside their homes in the fight against the outbreak.

Addressing the media at Downing Street yesterday (Monday, March 16) afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined strict new guidelines from the Government calling for everyone to cease all non-essential travel and curb contact with each other.

The PM urged all Brits, around 66.4million, to stay away from pubs, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas for the forseeable future, while those able to work from home should do so.

Boris has urged Brits to curb all non-essential travel and contact (Credit: BBC News)

Boris also called for the 20million people in the UK considered to be the most vulnerable, such as pregnant women, those with underlying health conditions and the over-70s, to try to stay in their homes and completely avoid crowded areas.

People living with illnesses like cancer, of whom there are an estimated 1.4million in Britain, have to completely quarantine themselves in their homes and have food and other essential supplies delivered for around 12 weeks, effectively shielding them from social contact - and potential exposure to coronavirus.

