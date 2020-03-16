This Morning slammed for lack of precaution during beauty segment amidst coronavirus

Viewers slammed This Morning for carrying out a microblading procedure live on air amid the coronavirus outbreak without taking proper precautions.

They pointed out there was no social distancing and the therapist was not wearing her protective mask correctly.

The segment saw a model having her 'top-up' microblading treatment, which saw a therapist cutting into the eyebrows with a small handheld blade, making them bleed.

Semi-permanent pigment was then painted on to the skin.

The procedure gives the impressive of fuller, thicker brows and is an alternative to permanent tattooing.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were visibly horrified watching the gruesome treatment and viewers were left unimpressed as well.

Holly asked during the treatment: "So you're just scratching it in?"

"Yes you do bleed a bit, but Nikki [the model] can't feel anything", insisted the beautician, while Holly and Phil looked on, shocked.

"I didn't think it was going to bleed!" admitted Phil, while Holly added: "I mean you are literally cutting!"

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the live beauty treatment.

"#ThisMorning that’s horrific!" wrote one viewer, while another added: "@thismorning is terrible, Phillip and Holly are too close, beauty tips cutting a woman live on TV today!"

Someone else wrote: "Shocking doing eyebrows, physical contact! People really need a reality check #CoronavirusOutbreak #ThisMorning #StayAtHome #appalling @thismorning."

Another ranted: "@thismorning absolute irresponsibility on show today. Microblading and no-one wearing masks even as a respect or precaution. Covering your chin doesn’t count. Close contact. Pathetic example."

"Woman doing the microblading on #ThisMorning doesn't even know how to wear a mask. Her nose wasn’t covered for half the procedure," one viewer pointed out.

