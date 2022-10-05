Doc Martin on ITV1: Who died during the show’s run? Who had tributes in the credits?

ITV’s well-loved comedy-drama Doc Martin has been airing ever since 2004 and, in that time, has run tributes to members of the cast who have died.

Over the years, members of the Doc Martin cast and crew have sadly been lost – who has received tributes in the credits of the show?

Here’s a detailed look back.

Martin Clunes stars alongside Caroline Catz on Doctor Martin (Credit: ITV)

Read More: When is Doc Martin season 10 release date? Can fans expect a new series in 2022?

Doc Martin tributes: Who was Carrie Hilton?

Carrie Hilton was a casting director on the show who tragically lost her battle with cancer in 2007.

She appeared as a tribute in the credits during series 3.

At the end of series 3 episodes, a statement appeared on screen, saying: “This series is dedicated to Carrie Hilton 1969-2007.”

Read more: Doc Martin series 10 review

Carrie worked for over a decade as a successful casting director.

She cast some big films and shows such as Bend It Like Beckham, The Other Boleyn Girl and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and Silent Witness.

Why was series 2 dedicated to John Coleman?

Doc Martin bosses dedicated the second series of Doc Martin to John Coleman.

The credits of series 2 episodes state: “This series is dedicated to John Coleman (1946-2005).”

John Coleman was the prop manager on the show.

He died when he fell from a cliff in Port Isaac during a break in the filming of the show.

Fans know that Port Issac in Cornwall is where the series is filmed.

John had been working on TV and film sets since the 70s.

He worked on some big-name films and shows, including The Mrs Bradley Miniseries, Murder City and The Inspector Lynley Miniseries.

Series 9 was the most recent series of the show (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Doc Martin: How to watch all previous series for free

Doc Martin tributes: Who was John Anthony Downer?

Series 8 featured a tribute in the credits of the show to John Anthony Downer.

John served as Supervising Sound Editor on Doc Martin from series 1 through to series 7.

He died from an undisclosed illness aged 70, and featured as a tribute in the credits of an episode during the run.

John Downer worked on Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love, Miss Potter, Waking Ned Devine and Keeping Mum.

Additionally, he worked on a lot of TV shows such as Agatha Raisin, Midsomer Murders, Lewis and Endeavour.

Who was Stephen Barker?

Finally, Stephen Barker was a Post Production Supervisor for the ITV1 show.

He worked on every episode of Doc Martin until his death in 2018.

Bosses dedicated series 9 to him.

Working as a Post Production Supervisor since the 1980s, Stephen’s credits included Chocolat, Micky Blue Eyes, Stella, and Whitechapel.

Hugh Grant, writing a tribute to the producer said: “News reached me yesterday about Steve.

“I knew him when he worked on Mickey Blue Eyes and I really loved him and he became a friend and golf chum.

“I’m very, very sad to hear the news and I send my love to his family.

“Especially Mrs B whose terrace was always a source of anxiety to me.”

Doc Martin series 10 is currently airing on ITV1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.