All the Doc Martin receptionists at the Portwenn surgery over the years

ITV’s Doc Martin began its first series in 2004, following the life of doctor Martin Ellingham and his sleepy practice in the village of Portwenn.

Martin was originally a surgeon in London, but after developing haemophilia (a fear of blood), he decides to move away and start his small surgery, hoping to begin a new life.

The comedy-drama series wouldn’t be complete, of course, without the range of receptionists that have supported him and his patients (or at least tried to) throughout the years.

So, what receptionists did we see pass through Doc Martin’s surgery over the years and who were they played by?

Doc Martin receptionists: who plays each character?

Doc Martin has had a number of receptionists over the years, with some characters only making brief appearances and others sticking around for several series.

Read on below to find out more about each character and the actor who played them.

Elaine

Receptionist Elaine Denham appeared in the very first series of the show.

The blonde haired receptionist for Doc Martin was played by Lucy Punch and was known for spending much of her working day chatting away on the telephone.

Overall she appeared in six episodes of the comedy before being replaced by Pauline.

Pauline

Following in Elaine’s footsteps was Pauline, who played Doc Martin’s receptionist from series 2-4.

She was played by Katherine Parkinson, who later starred in The IT Crowd and Humans.

Not being as incompetent as being a receptionist as Elaine, Pauline also later trained as a phlebotomist (the testing and drawing of blood).

This was obviously a great help to Doc Martin, as he has an infamous fear of blood.

Poppy

Poppy was a temporary receptionist substitute, appearing in just one episode (Season Three, Episode 2) of the series, in 2007.

She was played by actress Emily Head.

Poppy took over from Pauline’s duties for a few days while she was away, in an episode that saw Bert Large abandon his plumbing business to open a restaurant.

Obviously, things didn’t go quite to plan and several people get food poising – something Poppy and Doc Martin end up having to deal with.

Poppy appeared in Doc Martin for just one episode

Louisa

Louisa is best known as Doc Martin’s love interest (and later wife) Louise Glasson, who is played by Caroline Catz.

She does, however, briefly substitute as Doc Martin’s receptionist in series five, episode two of the show.

Louisa has been a character on the series since 2004. She works as a headmistress and, later, a counsellor throughout the show.

Morwenna

Morwenna Newcross is Doc Martin’s newest receptionist and appears from series five of the show onwards.

She’s played by actress Jessica Ransom, who’s also appeared in children’s show Horrible Histories.

In Doc Martin, she’s known for her bright and vibrant dress sense and is the love interest of Al Large, later becoming his wife.

