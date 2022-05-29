Neil Dudgeon’s life-changing career move before landing Midsomer Murders role

Neil Dudgeon had a tough act to follow in John Nettles when he joined the Midsomer Murders cast.

The Doncaster-born actor, now 61, was taking over the lead role in a series John had starred in for over 14 years.

And while Neil was an established stage star and familiar face on the box from series such as Common As Muck, The Street and Life of Riley, ex Bergerac star John had made the cosy murder drama his own.

Neil Dudgeon was first part of the Midsomer Murders cast back in 2000… but not as DCI John Barmaby! (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Now, over a decade on from his first episodes as DCI John Barnaby, Neil has carved out the job of a lifetime on the ITV crime series.

He previously opened up about life-changing career move before joining the Midsomer Murders cast back in October 2011.

Neil has played the lead role on the show since 2011 (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Is Neil Dudgeon married? How did he meet his wife?

Asked about his theatre work, Neil told TV Times magazine two particular parts he played at the Royal Court in London proved very influential for him.

And that’s because one role led to more work for him – and the other introduced him to his wife!

I got a lot of offers after that.

He said: “The role that changed my life was in a play called Road when I was just out of drama school. I got a lot of offers after that.

“I was also in a play Waiting Room Germany at the Royal Court and that’s where I met my wife and the mother of my two children, so that role certainly changed my life.”

Neil’s theatre roles has an impact on his personal as well as his professional life (Credit: ITV YouTube)

When did Neil Dudgeon take over from John Nettles in Midsomer Murders?

John Nettles appeared in 81 episode of DCI Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders.

His first appearance came in the March 1997 pilot and the first full series began airing a year later.

John departed Midsomer Murders at the end of series 13 in February 2011. His character’s younger cousin became the focus from series 14, which began airing just a month later in March 2o11.

But DCI John Barnaby actually started in the show several episodes earlier, in the second episode of series 13.

And Neil himself appeared even earlier than that… and as a different character! He played Daniel Bolt, a gardener, in September 2000 episode Garden of Death.

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV on Sunday May 29 at 8pm.

