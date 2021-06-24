Holly Willoughby caused a stir a few months ago when she announced that she was going to appear on long-standing cosy crime drama Midsomer Murders.

And now This Morning star Holly, 40, has updated fans on her experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about Holly’s highly-anticipated cameo.

Holly was thrilled when she was offered the part (Credit: ITV)

What happened when Holly Willougby was invited on to Midsomer Murders?

Back in March 2021, This Morning presenting duo Phillip Schofield and Holly welcomed show stars Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix onto the show.

During their chat, Holly admitted that she was a huge fan of the show and has seen “every episode”.

It was then Neil said: “We’ve all had a big talk about who we want to appear and we’ve decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon.

Read more: Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders: Star lands role in drama

“I’ve been speaking to people upstairs and they’ve been speaking to your people.”

Neil offered Holly a role on the show.

“Aw guys!,” Holly gushed. “I mean you’re going to have to kill me off really quickly because I’m terrible at acting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly actually went on set

Fast forward a few months, and Holly made good on Neil’s promise.

Shocking everyone, she shared a snap on Instagram from the set.

Holding a clipboard, a beaming Holly said: “Today is the day… @officialmidsomer… excitement levels off the chart.”

No one actually thought Holly would go through with it, but there she was.

Holly joked she won’t be invited back (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest on Holly’s appearance?

Holly updated fans on her experience on-set on Tuesday (June 22), and revealed that things didn’t go quite as smoothly as she hoped.

“It wasn’t take one, put it that way,” she said when asked how it all went.

“Or take two or take 10.

“I was about take 25 when I finally got the words out, but it’s fine…”

“[It was] one line. I had a few scenes, but one line and I couldn’t get it out.”

“They must love you then,” Phil laughed. “Do you think they’ll ask you back?”

“I don’t think so!” Holly replied, chuckling.

Neil and Nick in Midsomer Murders (Credit: ITV)

Who will Holly play and when will she appear?

So far ITV – and Holly – has remained tight-lipped as to who she will be playing.

Will she be the victim on another Midsomer murder, or will she open a garden fete?

Read more: Holly Willoughby teases Midsomer Murders debut with behind the scenes sneak peek

However, if she has already filmed her cameo, it’s a good bet we’ll see the episode before the end of the year.

Let’s hope so!