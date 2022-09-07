Doc Martin series 10 episode 1 review: The Doc’s back and he’s better – and a better man – than ever

Doc Martin began its final series tonight – read on for our review which does contain episodic spoilers.

At last, the Doctor will see us now. And we can all see the new series of Doc Martin. After a bit of hold up with production of Doc Martin series 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, new episodes of the ITV drama are finally here.

And what a glorious return to Cornwall episode 1 of the new series proved to be. Portwenn – Port Isaac – appears to have been untouched by COVID but even here our main medical man has been undergoing quite a crisis.

In storyline terms, it is a year on since the events at the end of series 9. But time has been moving very slowly in the Doc’s life… and, whisper it quietly, it seems he’s faced up to the possibility he might not always be in the right.

Fay Ripley guest-starred in the opening episode of the new series of Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin new series: Season 10 episode 1 review

Initially, the Doc seems irascible as ever as he quibbles with guest star Fay Ripley‘s Abigail about whether the doctor is in or not.

This perfectly-pitched scene about mistaken identity brilliantly illustrated how both the Doc’s (played Martin Clunes, obviously) and Louisa’s (Caroline Catz) roles both in the home and work intertwined, changed and changed them, too.

The Doc may not be the ideal house husband – but he’s doing a lot better than might be expected, even if his customary rigour is still present. Nonetheless his uprightness is true – doting on baby Mary Elizabeth, preparing lunch, but also unnecessarily rearranging the drawers, all while wearing a suit, still. And spending so much time with his children (and hopefully Louisa) has mellowed him to an extent, too.

But he still bristles at any suggestion he has ‘retired’. And fixing clocks may soothe the Doc, offering him regularity and set structure. But as he sees the reflection of his own face in the face of the many timepieces he can literally see how time is ticking away.

Doc Martin has changed… but not so much the series is jumping the shark as its long run draws to a close (Credit: ITV)

Doctor, Doctor!

Ruth reckons the Doc has more of a hankering to get back to practising medicine that he’ll readily admit. Louisa feels the same, too.

But in a moment of convincing, earned ‘personal growth’ – it has been a long time coming, after all – the Doc takes on board what he’s told.

“I haven’t considered all my options. I’ve been too busy with Mary,” he dismisses Ruth at first.

But then she points out how he’s written papers for a medical, has been working on his blood phobia and is also taking on medical research prompted by Abigail’s ailments.

“You won’t get any better until you admit it,” she tells him, as his resistance fades and he realises someone other than him is right.

And after waving Ruth off to her serial killer convention, the Doc goes on to have several breakthrough moments.

Louisa and Ruth have got the measure of the Doc, as always (Credit: ITV)

Louisa gets through to the Doc

“Do you wish you were still a doctor?” asks her husband, giving him little room to wriggle out of a direct answer.

“It’s been a year, please say something.”

And then, with the Doc’s head looking like it might pop under the pressure, he actually lifted the weight from his shoulders.

“Yes, I made a mistake,” he said, admitting to himself as much as Louisa.

“I thought that they’d realise that,” he went on, expressing how he thought the medical council would come running back to him.

“I didn’t think it would go on this long. And now I don’t know what to do,” the Doc continued.

He still didn’t feel he had anything to apologise for – and that’s a moot point – but what a change!

Urged to consider all the people you won’t be able to help unless he made the moves to become registered again, further revelations kept on coming for the Doc.

“You’re right,” he said, energised.

“I’ll call Chris Parsons,” the Doc resolved, turning on his heels just as Louisa lunged in for a kiss as they became closer, possibly more than ever before. Ah well, can’t rush an entire personality overall all in one go, suppose.

‘I’m not used to asking for help’

There was more personal development on display – at this rate we’ll get a happy ending for the entire series – as the Doc interrupted Chris’ round of golf to make his case.

Taking Chris’ point about his lack of “social niceties”, the Doc rose to the occasion. He acknowledged his brusqueness, saying: “I realise I made a mistake in resigning and I’m not used to asking for help.”

Ask (politely, without throwing up in a bin) and you will receive, it seems. And not only did this self-awareness help revive the Doc’s career, it also seemed to make him a man of action, too.

His derring-do and clear thinking during the cliffhanger moments – while still being able to correct PC Penhale (John Marquez) on the difference between chemistry and physics – may have made some viewers swoon like they’ve never swooned during Doc Martin before.

“You’re not the Doc any more Doc,” the constable had warned him, sadly, earlier. Now it seems he was Super Doc!

Doc Martin charmed – yes, charmed – his way back into work (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin Jr?

Elsewhere Al (Joe Absolom) and Morwenna (Jessica Ransom) had a new, rather unwelcome guest in Bert (Ian McNeice), chucked out by Caitlin (Angela Curran).

Their solution to moving him on saw Al drawn into going into business with his dad with a rundown caravan park. It helped Morwenna out in her new job, but will it cause greater family stress down the line.

However the venture turns out, it was a delight to see the old gang again. That also goes for Mrs Tishell (Selina Cadell) and Janice (Robyn Addison) who were in side-splitting form. Mrs T took a novel approach to “conjuring up a medical emergency out of nowhere” in order to “try and breathe life back into the weary soul of a great man.” And Janice, on her uppers, was a bit when it came to her duties as an ad hoc/haddock nanny.

But among all the familiar faces, one star still stood out. Elliott Blake as four-year-old James Henry pretty much overshadowed his very straight man partner in the scenes he shared with his on-screen dad.

From playing with cogs like his dad, to swotting up on neurology, to ticking off his mum for fussing over his briefcase – there’s plenty of scope for Doc Martin Jr in the future. And that’s without even accounting for Mary Elizabeth.

Read more: Which other TV comedy did Doc Martin guest actress Fay Ripley star with Martin Clunes in?

The second episode of Doc Martin series 10 airs on ITV on Wednesday September 14 at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.