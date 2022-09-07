How old is Joe Absolom? Is the Doc Martin star married with kids?

Doc Martin is back for Season 10 – with Joe Absolom among the cast as lovable Al Large.

Joe has been on TV screens for over three decades – anyone else now feeling old? – and of course found fame in EastEnders in the late 90s.

He has starred in many successful and acclaimed TV dramas – here’s all you need to know.

Al Large with now-wife Mowenna Newcross in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

Joe Absolom as Al Large in Doc Martin

Joe plays nice guy Al, who’s never managed to outshine his larger than life and equally lovable dad Bert.

Portwenn through and through, the duo run the local pub and try their hand at other business ventures.

In Season 9, Joe married Morwenna – he seems to have a thing for Doc Martin receptionists – with hapless cop Joe Penhale officiating the big day.

Who is Joe Absolom?

Joe has been an actor since his very first appearance on TV when he was just 11.

He starred in a peanut butter advertisement!

In 1997, when he was 18, Joe landed the role that catapulted him to fame…

He arrived in Albert Square as Matthew Rose in EastEnders.

Joe was sinister portraying real-life serial killer Christopher Halliwell in A Confession (Credit: ITV)

What is Joe famous for?

Joe rose to fame as Matthew in EastEnders, between 1997 and 2000.

He went on to star as George Cosmo in 2003’s Servants, Robert in Vincent a few years later, and Bob Baxter in Personal Affairs in 2009.

He’s also popped up in The Bill, Poirot, Casualty, New Tricks, Ashes to Ashes, Midsomer Murders and Death in Paradise.

More recently Joe portrayed Al Large in ITV drama Doc Martin.

In 2019, he appeared in season 2 of The Bay and played real-life killer Christopher Halliwell in A Confession.

Is Joe married?

Joe is married to long-term partner Liz Brown.

They wed in 2019, after meeting in a bar 17 years before!

The wedding took place at Pencarrow House in Bodmin, a place where Joe had filmed Doc Martin.

Joe attends The National Television Awards 2020 (Credit: Splash)

Does Joe have kids?

Joe and Liz have three children together.

They had Lyla, Casper, and Daisy before their wedding.

How old is Joe Absolom?

Joe was born on December 16, 1978 in Lewisham, London.

He is currently 44.

Joe Absolom as trouble maker Andy Warren in Season 2 of The Bay

Who did Joe play in The Bay?

Doc Martin aside, Joe’s most recent big TV role was in Season 2 of ITV’s The Bay.

Joe arrived as Lisa’s ex and father of her children in The Bay – but it was not a happy reunion.

He was bad news, and Lisa didn’t want him anywhere near their two kids.

But he insisted he had a right to see them.

Joe explained: “My character Andy Warren arrives at the start of series two.

“He’s Lisa’s ex and the father of Rob and Abbie.

“He hasn’t been around for about 10 years and turns up out of the blue, leaving the kids confused as to why, and Lisa wary.”

Doc Martin returns to ITV1 on September 7, 9pm.

