Death in Paradise on BBC One: Is Ralf Little married? Does he have kids?

Death in Paradise returns for a 10th series with Ralf Little portraying DI Neville Parker. But is Ralf Little married? Does he have kids?

And how old is he? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Ralf Little?

Ralf is an English actor, writer and presenter, who has been on our TV screens since 1995 when he was just 15.

He abandoned his medical studies at the University of Manchester and concentrated on his acting career when he won a big role in The Royle Family.

He has also played football at a semi-professional level for Maidstone United, Edgware Town and Chertsey Town.

In 2008, he signed for Stone Dominoes and regularly takes part in celebrity Soccer Aid.

He has starred in dozens of TV shows, including The A Word, Doctor Who, Children’s Ward and The Bill.

Ralf starred as Mark Stranks in three 1999 episodes of Coronation Street.

In August 2007, he released his first novel The Golden Generation, a coming of age tale – all profits went to the charity Shelter.

How old is he?

Ralf Alastair John Little was born on February 8 1980.

He is currently 40 years old.

DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise – but is Ralf Little married? (Credit: BBC One)

Where is Ralf from?

He was born in Oldham and attended Bolton School.

Born to accountants, Ralf has a younger brother called Ross.

What is he most famous for?

Ralf’s big break came when he won the role of Antony Royle in The Royle Family.

He subsequently portrayed Jonny Keogh in the first six series of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Since 2020, he has starred as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise.

Ralf has also been nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance in the theatre adaptation of Presence.

He’s appeared in films including 24 Hour Party People, Al’s Lads and The Waiting Room.

Ralf Little has been engaged to the American screenplay writer Lindsey Ferrentino since September 2018 (Credit: Splash)

Did you know?

In 2013, Ralf appeared in episode six of Death in Paradise series two.

He portrayed a different character called Will Teague.

In October 2019, he was confirmed as the new lead in Death in Paradise.

Is Ralf Little married?

Ralf has been engaged to the American screenplay writer Lindsey Ferrentino since September 2018.

He recently admitted their wedding has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and his filming schedule.

Previously, he was in a relationship with Married Single Other co-star Miranda Raison.

Ralf Little acts, narrates, writes and plays football – we’re exhausted just thinking about it! (Credit: Splash)

Does he have kids?

Ralf, who is six foot, currently has no chidlren.

He has revealed that his role in Death in Paradise has put their plans for kids on hold.

In 2017, he told the Big Issue: “I would like to be a dad. I had a practice run with my brother, who was 10 years younger than me.”

Death in Paradise episode one

The 10th anniversary series of the crime drama sees some familiar faces back in Saint Marie.

In the first episode, Josephine Jobert returns as DS Florence Cassell, who resumes her old duties.

She joins DI Neville Parker as they investigate the death of a murdered TV news reporter.

She dies in her pool at home and shrewd DI Parker is convinced her co-host is responsible.

But as he was live on air at the time, how could he have done it?

In the weeks ahead, original sidekick Camille Bordey returns, as does Richard Poole – yes, he’s supposed to be dead, but we’re told his reappearance is “cleverly done”.



Death in Paradise returns on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday January 7 2021.

