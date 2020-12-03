Death in Paradise will see Ben Miller make an appearance in season 10 and fans are stunned.

Actor Ben, 54, appeared in the first two series but his character, DI Richard Poole, was killed off at the start of series three.

But now Ben is set for a comeback, and it’s left viewers scratching their heads.

Okay. Are you sitting comfortably? You’ll want to be sitting down for this one. We are REALLY, REALLY excited to announce that @ActualBenMiller will be making a special appearance in #DeathInParadise series 10! pic.twitter.com/sU6qTs31ZU — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) December 2, 2020

What happens in the season 10 teaser video for Death in Paradise?

The tweet from the official account of Death in Paradise showed a teaser video from the upcoming series.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) picks up a backpack in the clip.

Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) and Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) both appear with him.

As they walk back past a shack, Camille looks back at the beach and sees a shadowy figure coming into focus…. DI Poole!

Ben Miller and Sara will be appearing in series 10 (Credit: BBC)

What did the tweet say about Ben Miller returning to Death in Paradise?

The show captioned the video: “Okay. Are you sitting comfortably?

“You’ll want to be sitting down for this one. We are REALLY, REALLY excited to announce that @ActualBenMiller will be making a special appearance in #DeathInParadise series 10!”

And no, we’re not going to tell you anything more than that.

In a subtweet, it said: “And no, we’re not going to tell you anything more than that.

“You’re just going to have to wait and see.”

Viewers were getting excited about series 10 (Credit:: BBC)

How did viewers react?

Viewers responded in stunned fashion, coming up with some of their own theories.

“Best news ever,” one said. “I can’t rewatch his last episode as it upsets me so much.”

“The best two detectives are back, maybe he faked his death to go undercover,” another asked.

Viewers had their own theories (Credit: BBC)

“Can’t wait to see more from DI Poole and Det Sgt Bordey.”

“Fantastic stuff,” a third wrote.

“I can’t watch the episode where Richard is killed, for me it didn’t happen he just got his wish to go back to London.”

Kelvin Fletcher joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Gavin (Credit: BBC)

Who else will be in season 10 of Death in Paradise?

Earlier in November, Death In Paradise confirmed its guest stars for the upcoming series.

Sara is returning to play Camille for the first time since she left at the end of series four.

Former Strictly Come Dancing and Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Jason Manford will appear in guest roles.

Also appearing is former Casualty actor Patrick Robinson, Gavin And Stacey’s Laura Aikman and Call the Midwife’s Bryony Hannah.

Look out for the new series in early 2021.

