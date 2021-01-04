There will be a new Doctor Who, according to reports.

News broke yesterday (January 3) claiming that the 12th Doctor, actress Jodie Whittaker, will quit the role at the end of the next series.

Odds have now been announced detailing the favourites to land the coveted role.

Jodie could be leaving at the end of the next series (Credit: BBC)

Who will be the new Doctor Who?

The BBC has not confirmed the rumour.

However, that hasn’t stopped bookies Bet Fair from releasing the names favoured for the role.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Whoever replaces Jodie Whittaker will have a tough act to follow – the Huddersfield actress having won the hearts of Whovians across the world.”

Kris starred in Death Paradise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kris Marshall

The former Death In Paradise star is the current favourite with the bookies.

I’d be a fool to say I wasn’t interested in playing the Doctor but I honestly haven’t heard anything at all.

Kris 47 found fame on My Family and went on to star in the BBC One police drama for four series.

After a stint in ITV period drama Sanditon, he’s now 3/1 favourite to become the new Doctor.

Maxine is second favourite (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maxine Peake

Former Shameless actress Maxine, 46, is currently 8/1 second favourite to land the role.

She’s been a familiar face on TV for over 25 years, and counts dinnerladies, See No Evil: The Moors Murderers, Silk and The Village as her most notable roles.

Game Of Thrones star Natalie is in the running (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natalie Dormer

Tied with Maxine at 8/1 is former Games Of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer.

Natalie played the devious Margaery Tyrell in the medieval fantasy series for four years and was a fan favourite.

The Reading-born actress also appeared in Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels.

Tom is also in the running (Credit: YouTube)

Tom Rosenthal

The Friday Night Dinner star is currently 10/1 to be the next Doctor.

In 2017, the 32-year-old said in an interview: “I’d be a fool to say I wasn’t interested in playing the Doctor but I honestly haven’t heard anything at all,” he said.

James has already appeared on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Norton

The Happy Valley, Grantchester and McMafia heartthrob is currently 14/1.

James, 35, guest starred in the 2013 episode Cold War, and reports suggest he’s up for returning to the show in some capacity.

Could this be the moment?

Phoebe is in demand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

One of the hottest properties on the planet, 35 year old Phoebe found fame by creating and starring in the acclaimed Fleabag.

She also created the hitwoman series Killing Eve.

Phoebe is currently 16/1 along with Tilda Swinton, and has long rumoured to be linked to the role.

She said about Doctor Who in 2017: “I am… not allowed to say anything about that, one way or the other.”

Could Michaela be the next Doctor? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michaela Coel

Another global hot property, Michaela is currently 20/1 to land the part.

She’s recently been in the brilliant I May Destroy You on BBC One, as well as Chewing Gum and Black Earth Rising.

