Love Island favourite Liberty Poole takes to the rink for the first time tonight as the second episode of Dancing on Ice 2022 hits our screens.

She’ll go head-to-head with the other five contestants yet to skate, and she’ll be hoping not to land a spot in the skate off.

That sounds unlikely though as Liberty, 22, has a solid skating past.

And we’re sure that’ll be music to her pro skater partner Joe Johnson‘s ears.

Here’s all we know about the blonde beauty.

Liberty is paired with pro skater Joe Johnson on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Can Love Island star Liberty Poole skate?

As a matter of fact, yes she can!

Liberty skates “as a hobby” and admits she’s “quite good on the ice”.

She added: “I can’t do tricks or pirouetting, but I can do fast and forward skating.”

Liberty then revealed the reason that she’s at home on the ice – her mum used to be a figure skater!

“Me and my mum have always done it together. My mum used to be a figure skater when she was younger and she regrets giving it up.

“When I was seven years old I did some beginners’ lessons and I learnt the basics, since then I’ve gone ice skating as a hobby from time to time.

“I love ice skating at the Christmas markets.

“My mum has been a massive fan of the show for years, she’s always watched it, so I’ve grown up watching Dancing on Ice.

“My mum is living vicariously through me right now, she is really excited about the show,” Liberty admitted.

Liberty wants to be the ‘girl version’ of Ray Quinn

One thing Liberty insists she doesn’t have though is rhythm, calling it “questionable”.

“That’s something that definitely needs to be improved. I’ve got the basic ice skating skills but when it comes to dancing I think my rhythm is questionable.

“It’s when you go on a night out and you think you’re dancing really sexy and you look back and you’re actually doing the Macarena. It’s one of them,” she laughed.

She does have high hopes for the series, though.

“I really like Ray Quinn, I thought he was amazing on the ice, he was like a professional, you couldn’t tell the difference.

“It might be a bit ambitious but it would be nice to be the girl version of that,” she said.

How did Dancing on Ice star Liberty rise to fame?

This time last year we’d never even heard of Liberty.

She was working in Nando’s as a waitress and was studying marketing.

However, all that changed when she entered the Love Island villa in June 2021.

She instantly coupled up with Jake Cornish and the pair stayed together almost till the very end of the show when Liberty decided to call it quits – with Jake and the show.

Liberty split from Love Island star Jake before the end of the series (Credit: ITV)

Who is she dating now?

Liberty is single at the moment – and she recently admitted that she’s not ready to mingle.

Speaking to OK!, she said: “I’m happy being single, to be honest. I think I went into Love Island looking for love, thinking that’s what I needed and then I found something better.

“There’s not a lot going on in the love life department. I’m quite busy at the moment so I don’t really have much time.

“But I also feel like I’m not ready, either, because I’m just so focused on myself that I don’t want any distractions from my happiness,” she said.

For now her main male focus is dancer partner Joe.

She recently told New!: “We get on so well. We’re very similar. He is just the biggest ball of energy and now he’s like a brother to me.

“We have the best time, we’re always laughing and having fun. I definitely think you’ll see that. We’ll be the entertainment and the silly ones.”

Shutting down rumours of a romance before they began, Liberty admitted of her openly gay skating partner: “I don’t think Joe goes for me. We’re just the best of friends.”

Liberty is said to be a millionaire following her Love Island stint (Credit: Splash News)

How much is Liberty worth?

Bearing in mind Liberty has been in the limelight for just seven months, she is said to be worth a whopping £1.7 million.

When she left the villa, the star bagged a £1m deal with fashion brand In The Style and has since signed another four huge brand deals.

She went on to become the face of Lola’s Lashes, landed a six-figure deal with self-tanning brand Skinny Tan and a five-figure deal with Boux Avenue.

With her stint on Dancing on Ice, not only is her star on the rise, but her bank balance surely is too!

Dancing on Ice is on tonight (January 23) at 6.30pm on ITV.

