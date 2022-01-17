Viewers were excited to see Dancing On Ice return last night as the 2022 series kicked off in style.

However, as we watched the pro skaters start to compete with the new celebrity hopefuls, we couldn’t help but wonder one thing…

Why doesn’t the gorgeous Sylvain Longchambon have a partner this year?!

Sylvain Longchambon has been a part of Dancing On Ice since 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

How long has Sylvain Longchambon been on Dancing On Ice?

Sylvain first joined Dancing On Ice in 2011 when he was partnered with Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe, who he went onto date.

He was forced to leave the following year after he tore a tendon while training with pop star Heidi Range.

However, he returned in 2013 where he was paired up with Corrie star Samia Ghadie, who eventually became his wife in 2016, their union marred by controversy.

Sylvain has since been coupled with Jorgie Porter in 2014, Stephanie Waring in 2018 and Jane Danson in 2019.

Why doesn’t Sylvain have a partner on Dancing On Ice 2022?

In 2020, fans felt that Sylvain was “snubbed” as he didn’t have a skating partner for the first time since he’d been on the show.

However, Sylvain took to Instagram to explain that he backed out due to “logistical reasons”.

He said: “Some of the press stated today that I’ve been snubbed and demoted from @dancingonice. For the record, I was offered a contract that I wasn’t able to accept for logistical reasons.

“I’m very much looking forward to take part in the group numbers and hopefully things will work out better next year!”

Fans were quick to comment how much they were going to miss the professional skater.

One fan said: “You will be missed – one of my favourites.”

Another commented: “I’m gutted you’re only doing group dances. You’re my fave pro and love seeing you dance every week.”

Sylvain and Samia have been married since 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

What does his wife Samia think?

Speaking to Lorraine, Sylvain’s wife Samia commented on why he didn’t take part in Dancing On Ice in 2021.

She said: “Unfortunately when the producers were signing the pros they couldn’t say for sure that Sylvain would’ve possibly been away from home for months.”

She added: “It doesn’t work for our family in Manchester.”

Sylvain Longchambon was spotted dancing in the background of Bez’s performance (Credit: ITV)

What part is he playing on the show now?

This series, Sylvain is still continuing his role in group dances.

A rep for ITV told ED!: “Sylvain features in some group numbers and also appeared in group numbers last series.”

He was even spotted by his wife Samia last night, dancing in a watermelon costume during Bez’s performance.

She posted a video on her Instagram story and captioned it: “Oh @bezmondays you are just ace! 10/10.”

She added: “I spy a cheeky French @slongchambon.”

