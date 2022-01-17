Dancing On Ice viewers defend Liberty Poole after she is horrifically trolled over appearance

Dancing On Ice viewers have rushed to defend Liberty Poole after trolls criticised her appearance last night.

The former Love Island star briefly appeared on the show’s launch episode on Sunday evening (January 16).

Liberty and pro partner Joe Johnson will officially take to the ice next week.

Dancing On Ice viewers defended Liberty Poole against trolls (Credit: ITV)

Liberty Poole appears on Dancing On Ice

Liberty looked incredible as host Holly Willoughby quizzed the star over her debut performance.

Holly asked: “So, this is very different from Love Island, I mean it’s a lot colder out there for a start! Are you ready for next week?”

Sitting alongside partner Joe, the reality star replied: “It is, definitely. First of all, you look stunning, I love your dress! I am nervous but I’m looking forward to it.

“Me and Joe just have so much fun together training and I just can’t wait!”

Dancing On Ice viewers rushed to comment on Liberty’s kind gesture to the host.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Liberty telling Holly she’s looks stunning. She’s so sweet #DancingOnIce.”

Liberty briefly appeared on the show’s launch as she spoke to Holly (Credit: ITV)

Another shared: “Liberty Poole I [bleeping] love u #DancingOnIce.”

However, some viewers took issue with Liberty’s appearance during the moment.

Some believed that the 21-year-old star looked slightly different.

“What has Liberty done to her lips!? She’s a stunning girl and really didn’t need to do that #DancingOnIce,” one complained.

Another tweeted: “What has Liberty done to her lips, they don’t look at all natural #DancingOnIce.”

“Oh come on! Who let Liberty on TV with that lip liner? Own up #DancingOnIce,” a third wrote, while a fourth added: “What has Liberty done to her face… #DancingOnIce.”

Oh come on! Who let Liberty on TV with that lip liner? Own up. #dancingonice — 🍀 Tara 🐢 (@tara1966) January 16, 2022

What has Liberty done to her face……. #dancingonice — Surviving2022 (@Survivinthe20s) January 16, 2022

Does she skate with her lips? Thought it was an ice iceskating show. My bad. 🤷🏿‍♀️ — Simone (@SarfLondonSim) January 16, 2022

Liberty telling holly she’s looks stunning 🥺🥺 she’s so sweet #DancingOnIce — poppy ☽ (@glitterballsuki) January 16, 2022

DOI viewers defend Liberty

But some fans were quick to defend the star against the nasty comments.

Hitting back, one wrote: “I’m already sick of seeing people slate Liberty’s appearance or [bleep] her off for being on Love Island. She seems like a lovely woman who has utilised her newfound success – what the [bleep] is wrong with that? Check your misogyny there bab.”

A second added: “Does she skate with her lips? Thought it was an ice skating show. My bad.”

She seems like a lovely woman!

The user also tweeted: “Her lips have diddly squat to do with DOI. Her business.”

Meanwhile, Liberty also received a swarm of supportive messages over on Instagram.

“Good Luck Miss Liberty!! And you look so beautiful,” one fan commented, while another gushed: “You got this babe. You look absolutely stunning.”

