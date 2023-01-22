Dancing On Ice star Mollie Gallagher is hoping to triumph on the ice, but what has she been in before?

The actress is among the star-studded line-up for this year’s skating contestant on ITV.

Here, we take a closer look at who Mollie is.

Mollie Gallagher is appearing on this year’s Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What has Dancing On Ice star Mollie Gallagher been in?

Mollie is best know for starring in Coronation Street as Nina Lucas.

She landed the part in 2019, shortly after graduating from the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London.

Coronation Street is her first proper acting job to date.

In 2021, Mollie’s character was embroiled in a devastating hate crime storyline which reflected true life events.

Mollie plays Nina Lucas in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Nina, who is best known for her dark and gothic look, and her boyfriend Seb Franklin were was attacked by a gang of youths.

Seb was brutally assaulted by Corey Brent and died from his injuries.

The upsetting storyline reflected the true hate crime against student Sophie Lancaster and her boyfriend Robert Maltby in 2007.

Robert survived the unprovoked assault but Sophie didn’t, dying aged just 20.

In September 2001, Mollie won her first National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance for the scenes.

As she accepted her award, the soap star choked back tears and dedicated it to Sophie and her mother Sylvia.

Mollie won an National Television Award for her hate crime storyline (Credit: YouTube)

She said: “Obviously the storyline has been, it’s been an amazing storyline to tell. I think lots of awareness has been made. I’m so grateful to be part of that.

“We worked closely with the Sophie Lancaster charity, and Sylvia is the most inspiring woman. She’s brilliant.”

Mollie ended her speech, adding: “I just want to dedicate this award to anybody who feels like they don’t fit the mould or they feel like they don’t belong. You’re amazing.”

How old is Mollie Gallagher?

Mollie is 25 years old. She was born on December 11, 1997, in Swinton, Salford.

From a young age, Mollie knew she wanted to be an actress and says she has always been “creative” with a “big imagination”.

The soap star previously told Coronation Street Blog: “When I was younger I was always playing with a dolls house.

“I loved how I would give the dolls their own personalities and I would flick between performing as those dolls.

“My favourite doll was always the doll that was going to go off and be an actor so I knew from then. And of course that was the doll I called Mollie.”

Mollie worked hard at school and chose to study GCSE drama.

She then went on to study drama full-time at college before being accepted into ALRA, meaning Mollie had to move to London.

“I made the big move when I was 18. I loved living in London, it gave me a lot of experience,” Mollie said.

She knew she wanted to be an actress from a young age (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher Liam’s daughter?

After landing her role in Coronation Street, fans questioned whether Mollie had famous family connections.

Most notably, Liam Gallagher.

The Oasis star has a daughter called Molly – but spelt with a ‘y’ – and rumours led to the two Mollies being mixed up.

Liam welcomed Molly, now also 25, during a fling with Kill City lead singer and model Lisa Moorish.

Corrie’s Mollie was asked whether Liam was her father during an interview with ITV News in 2019.

“Your surname is Gallagher, you’re from Manchester, are you related to those pesky Oasis boys?” the interviewer said.

But Mollie laughed: “I don’t so!”

Fans wondered if Liam Gallagher is Mollie’s dad (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Mollie Gallagher leaving Coronation Street?

Fans are worried that Mollie is set to leave Corrie now she has signed up to Dancing On Ice.

The hectic training schedule, which has already been in place for a few months, means she will not be appearing in the soap as much as usual.

But is she walking away for good?

There has been no confirmation from ITV that Mollie is leaving Coronation Street.

Nina cheated death earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, however, fans were worried that her exit was imminent following a horrific accident in Weatherfield.

Roy Cropper, the uncle of Mollie’s character Nina, found himself lost in dark woodland.

Fearing he had fallen in, Nina went to take a closer look – and took a tumble herself.

Nina ended up unconscious in the water, although Brian and Asha were able to pull her out and perform CPR.

She later told Asha in hospital that she wants to train to become a paramedic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mol ⛈🔮 (@mollie.gallagher_)

Does Mollie Gallagher have a boyfriend?

Mollie is in a long-term relationship with musician Dan Myers.

Dan plays the guitar in a rock band called Inego.

The group describes themselves as: “Indie rock with a splash of disco funk straight up with a pop twist from Manchester.”

Mollie and Dan got together three years ago and live in a flat in Manchester.

The star often shares pictures of herself and her man on Instagram, captioning them with heart emojis.

Sylvain Longchambon is Mollie’s DOI pro partner (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mollie partnered with on Dancing On Ice?

Mollie will skate with Sylvain Longchambon on Dancing On Ice.

She is already connected to the pro-skater, as he is married to her Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon.

Mollie hopes her coordination will improve as she progresses but she is nervous of judges’ criticism.

Ahead of her DOI debut, Mollie said she is an “emotional person”, adding: “It is good that we get feedback because you’re going to learn from it. I’m scared that I’ll cry!”

Dancing On Ice is on ITV1, Sunday January 22 at 6.30pm.

