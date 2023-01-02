Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nina dead after Roy’s huge mistake?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Nina gets into an unfortunate accident in the woods.

Nina, Brian and Asha arrive to the woods to look for Roy to tell him that the bat group meeting is cancelled.

But when Roy makes the mistake of dropping his thermos in the river, a worried Nina rushes to the river to look for him.

Nina then finds herself in danger when she slips and bangs her head.

But does Nina survive the fall?

Nina is in danger thanks to Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Is Nina dead?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, Nina’s life is on the line after she suffers a horrible accident in the woods.

Roy arranges to meet Nina, Brian and Asha at the bat group meeting in the woods after he’s dropped Evelyn at a friend’s house.

But when Brian and Nina get a message saying the meeting has been cancelled, they realise they have no way of getting in touch with Roy.

Roy arrives at the woods only to drop his thermos in the river.

And when Nina, Brian and Asha arrive at the scene, they spot his car and are left worried when they find his thermos floating in the river.

Nina then makes her way down to the bank but she slips, bangs her head and rolls into the river.

Asha watches in panic as Brian drags Nina’s unconscious body from the river.

And with an ambulance having been called, it looks as though she is in need of urgent medical attention.

Will Nina be okay?

Summer gets a surprise visits from bailiffs and demands answers from Mike (Credit: ITV)

Summer wants answers from Mike and Esther

Billy is shocked when he finds out that Summer is back with Aaron and that he is fully behind her surrogacy plans.

Summer plans to be a surrogate for Mike and Esther, who are prepared to pay her.

However, Summer is left horrified when she answers the door to the bailiffs at Mike and Esther’s house, who have come to gather all of their things.

When Mike and Esther return, Summer demands to know what is going on.

But what will they tell her?

Over tea, Billy also tells Summer that he’d like to accompany her to her appointment with the surrogacy consultant as he intends to support her in any way he can.

Stu informs David about what he found on Eliza’s laptop (Credit: ITV)

Max’s views rub off on Lily

Also in tonight’s episode, Lily appears to be under Max’s spell as his racist and far-right antics seemed to have rubbed off on the young girl.

Lily is at home with her new earpods, listening to one of Max’s propaganda videos.

Unaware of what she’s stumbled upon, Lily shows it to her pal Eliza and promises to send her a link.

But once she sends it to Eliza’s laptop, it isn’t long until Stu discovers the video and marches over to the Platt household to show a shocked David and Shona.

But what will they do? Will Max even listen to David and Shona if they try to stop him?

Teddy makes a swift recovery (Credit: ITV)

Will Teddy’s recovery put Stephen in the frame?

Jenny and Stephen visit Teddy in hospital to find him still unconscious after his car crash.

Stephen is hoping that Teddy never breathes again as he may hold the information to bring down his latest plan.

But when Teddy suddenly opens his eyes, Stephen begins to panic.

What will Teddy say?

Gemma wants to hear wedding bells

As the episode continues, Gemma confides in Bernie that she’d like to get married for real.

Bernie advises her to take charge and start organising the wedding herself.

She predicts that Chesney will be thrilled if Gemma seizes control of the planning.

But is Bernie right?

Coronation Street on tonight at 7.30pm for only half an hour on ITV.

