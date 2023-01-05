The first look at the Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up has dropped – and so has the bookies’ predictions on who will win the series.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return as hosts of the sparkling show, along with judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

And plenty of our favourite glamorous ice-skating professionals are back alongside the celebs too!

So, who is on the Dancing on Ice 2023 line up?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Patsy Palmer is paired with Dancing On Ice favourite Matt Evers (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: Patsy Palmer

Actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, 50, is partnered with long-running Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers.

Patsy is best known for playing Natasha in Grange Hill and Bianca Jackson on EastEnders.

She now also works as a DJ after moving to the US in 2014.

Patsy told her Instagram followers: “I still cannot believe I’m doing this.

“It’s such a crazy journey and so incredibly magnificent learning to figure skate.”

Patsy’s an outsider to win, with current odds of 18/1.

John Fashanu joins Dancing On Ice with Alexandra Schauman (Credit: ITV)

John Fashanu

Football legend John Fashanu is skating alongside the wonderful Alexandra Schauman for Dancing on Ice 2023.

The 60 year old is best known as the centre-forward for Wimbledon FC.

John also co-hosted Gladiators and took part in I’m A Celebrity back in 2003.

However, he isn’t hugely backed to win the skating show, with bookies placing him as the rank outsider with odds of 22/1.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will skate alongside Brendyn Hatfield (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2023 line-up: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will skate alongside Dancing On Ice star Brendyn Hatfield.

The 28-year-old star won Love Island alongside boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in 2022. So will she win Dancing On Ice too?

Bookies Paddy Power currently have her as second favourite with odds of 7/2.

Ekin-Su told Instagram fans: “So grateful for this opportunity and lucky to be working with such talented people!”

Olympian Nile Wilson is partnered with Olivia Smart (Credit: ITV)

Nile Wilson

Olympian Nile Wilson, 26, is joined by Dancing On Ice newcomer Olivia Smart.

The Leeds-born gymnast already has a Bronze Olympic Medal under his belt, but could he become the next Dancing On Ice champion?

Paddy Power seems to think so, making him the firm favourite to win the show with odds of 3/1.

Nile retired from gymnastics in 2021 due to injuries, but he is ready to do Yorkshire proud on the ITV show.

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon join the Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2023 line up: Mollie Gallagher

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher will skate alongside returning skater Sylvain Longchambon, who last skated in the competition in 2019.

The 25-year-old actress is best known for playing Nina Lucas on Corrie.

She told fans she’s “been having the best time the past couple of months and we are excited for everyone to watch”.

Bookies have given Mollie odds of 15/2 to win ahead of the first show.

Drag Queen The Vivienne is joining Dancing On Ice with Colin Grafton (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: The Vivienne

Drag race star The Vivienne is partnered with Dancing On Ice star Colin Grafton.

The 30-year-old star previously won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back in 2019 and the Dancing On Ice crown could be their next big win!

Bookies give The Vivienne odds of 9/1 to win.

The Welsh star also called Dancing on Ice “one of my proudest achievements” on Instagram.

Joey Essex will skate alongside Vanessa Bauer (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: Joey Essex

Joey Essex is another star joining Dancing On Ice 2023, skating alongside professional ice dancer Vanessa Bauer.

The 32 year old is best known for starring on The Only Way Is Essex. The TV star also has previously appeared I’m a Celebrity and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Will he be the next Dancing On Ice champion? Bookies have given him odds of 4/1 to win, so maybe!

Comedian Darren Harriott joins Tippy Packard on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Darren Harriott

Darren Harriott, 34, will compete alongside skater Tippy Packard.

The comedian has previously won Best In Show at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He has also hosted Live at the Apollo.

He told fans: “I am really putting the work in…can’t wait for everyone to see!”

Darren has odds of 13/1 to win.

Carly Stenson will skate with Mark Hanretty (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: Carley Stenson

Actress and singer Carley Stenson, 40, is partnered with Dancing On Ice favourite Mark Hanretty.

She is best known as Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks. She also starred as Harriet Shelton in Doctors.

Carley said this on her Instagram: “I feel so lucky to have this opportunity and experience!”

Bookies have given her odds of 3/1 to win ahead of her first skate.

Singer Michelle Heaton will skate with professional skater Łukasz Różycki (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Heaton

Michelle Heaton, 43, is set to sparkle alongside skater Łukasz Różycki on Dancing On Ice 2023.

The singer and actress is best known as a member of the pop group Liberty X.

She took to Instagram to say: “I’ve totally fallen in love with ice skating, I really couldn’t wish for a better partner.”

Can Michelle win it after her tough-fought battle with alcoholism?

Bookies have given her odds of 11/1 to win.

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran will be partnered with skater Klabera Komini, who also last performed on the show in 2021.

The 34-year-old Irish singer is best known as a member of the boy band The Wanted.

He has also released his own solo music.

Siva currently has odds of 15/2 to win the show.

Dancing On Ice returns Sunday January 15 at 6:30 pm on ITV1.

Dancing On Ice returns Sunday January 15 at 6:30 pm on ITV1.