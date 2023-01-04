Dancing On Ice 2023 is launching this month, with a new batch of celebrities just days away from strapping their skates on.

However, former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer has been dealt a huge blow, just days ahead of her skating debut.

Patsy is contestant on the new series of the show (Credit: ITV)

Patsy Palmer dealt blow ahead of Dancing On Ice 2023

Next weekend will see Dancing On Ice return to our screens.

11 new celebrities – including Patsy – will be getting their skates on in the hope of impressing the judges and the public and winning the ultimate prize.

Now, the favourites to win the show have been revealed. However, it’s not good news for Patsy.

The 50-year-old is second least favourite to win the show, according to the bookmakers.

BetVictor currently has Patsy at 20/1 to win the show – something which likely won’t fill the star with confidence ahead of next week’s launch show.

Nile Wilson is the current favourite to win (Credit: Nile Wilson / YouTube)

Who will win Dancing On Ice 2023?

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, BetVictor have Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson as their current favourite to win.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson for BetVictor said: “Nile Wilson is our current favourite to win Dancing on Ice, at 3/1.”

“He is best known for winning an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He is also a five-time Commonwealth champion and became the first Brit to win the European horizontal bar championship,” he then said.

“I think with Nile’s competitive background and athleticism, he’s got what it takes to go all the way,” he then added.

Ekin-Su, winner of Love Island 2022, is second favourite to win the show.

She currently has odds of 7/2 to skate away victorious.

Mollie is at 15/2 to win (Credit: ITV)

Current favourites to win

Elsewhere, Joey Essex is third favourite to win.

“Third favourite at 4/1 is TV personality Joey Essex,” Sam said. “I think Joey might be a dark horse!” he then added.

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, meanwhile, is at 15/2 to win.

Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted fame is at 8/1, whilst RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne is at 9/1.

Michelle Heaton is at 12/1 Carley Stenson 14/1, Darren Harriott 14/1, Patsy 20/1 and John Fashanu 25/1.

Dancing On Ice begins this month (January) on ITV1 and ITVX.

