Dancing On Ice 2023 will be airing soon and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to host.

This month, 11 brave new celebs will take on the greatest ITV ice skating competition.

The celebrities have donned their skates and have been putting some hard training over the festive season.

But who are the hosts and judges in the latest season of Dancing On Ice?

ITV has released a first look.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be hosting Dancing On Ice again this year (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023: Hosts and judges

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back hosting Dancing On Ice again this year.

We’re looking forward to seeing the duo return on the ice for another exciting series.

In the first look, the pair look fabulous as Holly stuns in a silver sparkly gown and Phil turns heads in his sleek grey blazer jacket and black smart trousers.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be judges on Dancing On Ice 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are expected to return as judges

Ice skating professionals Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be returning as judges on Dancing On Ice.

Jayne and Christopher are one of the most popular ice skating duos of all time.

Jayne started skating at the age of eight and went on to win many competitions including the 1984 Olympic Games where she and her partner made history with perfect scores.

Whereas, Christopher previously worked as a police officer until he quit his job to join forces with Jayne.

The pair have been a huge part of the show since it began and they’re now back on the judging panel this year, ready to dish out some points.

Ashley Banjo will return as a judge on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo will be a judge on Dancing On Ice

Diversity star Ashley Banjo is another judge back on the judging panel in the ice skating competition.

Ashley rose to fame after his dance crew, Diversity, won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

The star has had lots of experience judging in the past as he appeared as a judge on Got To Dance.

He also temporarily replaced Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

Oti Mabuse will be using her professional dancing knowledge from Strictly to help her judge on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse will return as a judge on the ITV show

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will be putting her dancing knowledge to the test as she returns as a judge on Dancing On Ice.

Oti joined the series last year as she replaced the previous judge, John Barrowman, and she has since made herself right at home!

Dancing on Ice returns this January on ITV1 and ITVX.

