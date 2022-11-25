Dancing On Ice pro Vanessa Bauer breaks silence on claims of romance with celeb partner

Dancing On Ice pro Vanessa Bauer has broken her silence on new romance claims.

Former TOWIE star Joey Essex, 32, has been paired with the 26-year-old figure skater for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

However, fans have noticed that the two are often together outside the show and speculated whether they have more than a professional relationship.

Photos have shown the pair getting close and they later fuelled romance rumours after leaving the TV Choice Awards together.

Joey and Vanessa sparked romance rumours after being spotted together (Credit: SplashNews)

Vanessa Bauer and Joey Essex on Dancing On Ice

On the red carpet for the opening night of Elf the Musical, Vanessa finally addressed the rumours.

However, the dancer has insisted that their relationship is purely professional.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Vanessa denied the romance whispers, stating: “We are just skating partners.”

When asked if she could see herself dating the TV star in the future, Vanessa reiterated: “No, no, we are just skating partners.”

Earlier this month, a source had ignited the romance rumours with a statement to The Sun: “They’ve certainly got close very quickly but maybe it’s no surprise – Vanessa is stunning and Joey has always been a charmer.

“As soon as he was paired up with her those who know him reckoned he’d fancy her like mad, and he’s clearly not wasting any time making a move.”

However, Vanessa is denying anything beyond a professional connection.

The duo attended the Who Cares Wins awards together (Credit: SplashNews)

Dancing on Ice

Vanessa also opened up about her and Joey’s training sessions. The hit competition’s 15th season is due to air in January 2023, and the contestants are already hard at work.

Vanessa shared that she was afraid that TV star Joey might not take the competition seriously, but she was soon proved wrong.

She gushed: “He takes Dancing On Ice extremely seriously. I was a bit worried at the beginning that he was going to joke around too much. But we are having a lot of fun and at the same time we are training so hard. He really takes me seriously and he takes the show seriously.”

The professional confirmed that the long hours and extensive training is necessary to face up against the “fierce” competition.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will also compete in next year’s show (Credit: SplashNews)

Who are the other contestants?

The full list of Dancing On Ice contestants for the upcoming season was revealed recently.

Joey and Vanessa will compete against a slew of celebrities, including The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran and singer Michelle Heaton.

Former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson, comedian Darren Harriott and RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite The Vivenne are also due to compete.

Rounding out the cast will be Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympian Nile Wilson, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu, footballer John Fashanu and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer.

