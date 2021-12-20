Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher: Who does she play? Is she related to Oasis star Liam?

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher plays quirky goth Nina Lucas.

She’s only been in the show for two years, but she’s been right at the forefront of some of the biggest stories this year – and has snapped up awards for her amazing performances.

When did Mollie join Coronation Street?

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher joined the show in 2019. She was thrilled to land the role straight from studying at London’s Academy of Live and Recorded Arts.

Mollie plays Nina Lucas (Credit: ITV)

At first her character, Nina Lucas, appeared only occasionally. Nina’s dad, Richard was Roy Cropper‘s long-lost brother and Nina was caring for him.

But after Richard’s death, Nina moved to the Street and became a regular character.

Nina and Seb

Earlier this year, Mollie was involved in one of 2021’s biggest storylines when Nina and her boyfriend Seb Franklin were attacked.

Nina and Seb were viciously attacked on their way home (Credit: ITV)

Goth Nina was targeted by Corey Brent and his gang of mates, because of the way she dressed. While Nina survived the vicious beating, Seb died from his injuries.

The story attracted a lot of praise, and Mollie won a National Television Award for her performance.

When she collected the award, she paid tribute to Sophie Lancaster, whose tragic murder the story was based on.

Mollie was emotional when she picked up the NTA for her performance as Nina (Credit: ITV)

And it was a particularly special award for Mollie, because in 2018, when she was still at drama school, she had worked at the National Television Awards as a seat filler.

Read more: Abi’s Christmas surprise from Seb

She revealed she had been a massive Corrie fan at the time and had been desperate to sit on that side of the room, but was asked to work across the other side.

Romance with Asha

Nina had a brief romance with Asha Alahan, but called off their fling when it became too intense.

However, they’ve since rekindled their romance.

Nina is missing Roy (Credit: ITV)

But with Roy having left the Street to go to South America, Nina is struggling with panic attacks and leaning on Asha for support.

It seems it might not be a happy Christmas for the fashion student, as she copes with running Roy’s Rolls and dealing with the aftermath of Seb’s death.

Is Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher single?

Mollie lives in Manchester with her boyfriend, Dan Myers who plays guitar in the band Inego.

And she credits her fella with helping her to switch off when she was playing the heartbreaking scenes after Seb’s death.

The stress of filming Seb and Nina’s attack took its toll on Mollie (Credit: ITV)

“Obviously when the Nina and Seb storyline started we were all still in lockdown,” she told The Sun TV Mag recently. “You couldn’t go to the pub and see your friends. Luckily I live with my boyfriend so we would do little things together after work.”

Is Mollie related to Liam Gallagher?

When Mollie first appeared in Corrie, there were rumours that she was Oasis singer Liam Gallagher’s daughter.

But though Liam has a daughter called Molly, with former girlfriend Lisa Moorish, the Corrie star’s name is spelled differently.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

