Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas reveal that Abi gets a surprise from beyond the grave – from late son, Seb.

A few days before Christmas Day, Abi appears to be in a good place as she announces they need to get in the Christmas spirit as it’s what Seb would have wanted.

Kevin and Jack are delighted. Later, Tyrone hands Kevin a few of Seb’s things that Emma found in the flat. As Kevin reads a letter his jaw drops.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi’s Christmas surprise from Seb

Kevin shows the letter to Tyrone but asserts Abi mustn’t find out. Kevin’s secretive as he takes a phone call, his face etched with worry.

Kevin reveals it was all Seb’s idea (Credit: ITV)

Come Christmas Eve, Kevin pulls out all the stops for Abi and she thanks Kevin for the best Christmas present ever. He reveals it was actually Seb who was behind it.

What exactly did her son have in mind for his mum?

Abi goes after Kelly?

Meanwhile, in the build-up to the festive period, Abi is furious to see that the Kelly has left flowers in Seb’s memorial garden.

When she later spots Kelly enjoying a meal in the bistro with Dev and Aadi, Abi sits down at a nearby table and glares at her with pure hatred.

Abi glares at Kelly at the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

With Kelly freaked out, Dev messages Kevin about Abi’s unreasonable behaviour.

Kevin tries to talk some sense his wife, warning that terrorising Kelly will do no good.

But then Abi says something worrying – soon she won’t have to worry about Kelly. Just what does she mean by that?

Later, Abi bars Kelly on her way into the barbers, as Imran watches on concerned.

When he challenges Abi, she fires back that she just wants Kelly out of her life for good.

She then slaps him across the face when he reminds her she’s done some pretty shameful things herself,

When Maria asks Kelly why she failed to turn up to work, with Abi’s eyes boring into her, Kelly lies that she couldn’t be bothered.

Abi slaps Imran (Credit: ITV)

Exasperated Maria tells her that she’s fired, and Dev boots her out of his home. Looking like she’s losing everything again, Kelly turns to drugs.

Craig is horrified when he happens upon her in a terrible state having taken some spice.

At the police station Craig urges her to get help before she ends up back in prison. But where is the poor teenager to turn?

Abi finds Kelly at her drugs support group

Abi listens as Aadi rails at Dev for making Kelly homeless again. When Aadi reveals that Kelly’s turned to drugs, even Abi’s taken aback.

At her drugs support group Abi is shocked to see Kelly there… she scowls at the teenager as she describes her troubled upbringing, how she’s done some terrible things and used drugs as an escape route.

Abi sees Kelly at her support group (Credit: ITV)

But then something inside Abi shifts, she begins to feel some empathy – and she then bears her soul to the group.

Back on the street, Gary suggests to Maria that they could offer Kelly a roof over her head.

Later Kevin implores Abi to stop obsessing over Kelly and move on. Can she finally move forward?

