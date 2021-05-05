Asha Alahan made her first appearance in Coronation Street in 2006. But who is she, who are her family and who plays her?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Wednesday, May 5) Asha goes with her boyfriend Corey, his friend Eli and her friends Kelly and Summer to a wasteland in a stolen car.

When Asha and Summer discover the car is stolen they’re horrified. As Kelly berates them, Corey joins in and Asha is devastated and soon leaves.

Not long later, Asha’s ex-girlfriend Nina and her boyfriend Seb walk by the gang. After hearing Eli and Corey call Nina names, Summer is uneasy and goes home.

Asha decided to go with Corey and his friends (Credit: ITV)

But soon Kelly slaps Nina and the gang chase after the couple.

Later, Asha is horrified to find out Nina has been attacked, unaware of her boyfriend’s part in it.

But who is Asha Alahan and what do we know about the actress who plays her?

Coronation Street: Who is Asha Alahan and who are her family?

Asha is the daughter of Dev and Sunita Alahan. Sunita died in 2013.

Asha has a twin brother called Aadi.

The characters were born on January 13th 2006, however they have been aged up and the siblings turned 16 earlier this year.

Dev is Asha’s father (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Sophie Lancaster docudrama on BBC Three: Can I still watch it and who stars in it?

Asha and Aadi have two older half-sisters called Shareen and Amber Kalirai, who were born as results from Dev’s affairs.

As Dev was known for having affairs with his shop workers, it is thought he has more children.

Currently Asha is dating Corey Brent and they live together in a flat in Victoria Court.

Who plays Asha?

Asha is currently played by actress Tanisha Gorey, who has played the character since 2009.

In 2006, Asha and Aadi were played by triplets Hannah, Harris and Ria Ahmed.

Adam and Tanisha play twins Aadi and Asha (Credit: ITV)

Tanisha worked alongside Zennon Ditchett, who played Aadi from 2009 until 2019.

In 2020, it was announced that Aadi was being recast with actor Adam Hussain taking on the role.

When his casting was announced, Adam revealed that he and Tanisha were friends before he joined the soap.

How old is Tanisha Gorey and is she single?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanisha xx (@tanisha.gorey)

Read more: ‘Impertinent little twerp!’ Piers Morgan bites back as he’s insulted by Corrie fave

Tanisha is 18-years old. In real life, Tanisha has a boyfriend named Lucas Wheelan.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.