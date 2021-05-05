‘Impertinent little twerp!’ Piers Morgan bites back as he’s insulted by Corrie fave

Piers Morgan has responded to Coronation Street’s snub as character Seb said he “couldn’t stand” the journalist.

In Monday’s episode of the soap ( May 3) Nina Lucas helped her boyfriend Seb to find a necklace for his mum Abi to wear on her wedding day.

However while looking, Seb made a comment about looking for an engagement ring for Nina.

After overhearing the comment, Roy went to speak to Seb about the comment.

Seb mad a comment about Piers (Credit: ITV)

As he approached Seb he said: “May I be candid with you?”

Seb responded saying: “Yeah, you can be whoever you like. As long as it’s not Piers Morgan, cause he does my nut in.”

But Piers soon saw the comment and reacted on Twitter.

Sharing the clip, Piers wrote: “Who is this impertinent little twerp? @itvcorrie.”

However fans found Seb’s comment hilarious.

Seb telling Roy "You can be whatever you like except Piers Morgan he does my nut in." 🤣🤣🤣#Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) May 3, 2021

‘You can be whoever you like as long as it’s not Piers Morgan as he does my nut in’ 😂 #corrie — ~ (@itzzzo_) May 3, 2021

‘As long as it’s not Piers Morgan, he does my nut in’ 🤣🤣🤣 If ever there was a line that I identify with!!!! #corrie — Le-Le 💫 (@LeLe_0406) May 3, 2021

Seb to Roy :"You can be who you like so long as it's not Piers Morgan cos he does my nut in" #Corrie pic.twitter.com/L6d4LAVqPv — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) May 3, 2021

Coronation Street: Piers Morgan mention

Piers Morgan is a broadcaster, journalist, writer and television personality. He worked on Good Morning Britain as a presenter from 2015 until earlier this year.

After coming to blows with co-host Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, he walked out live on air.

Piers has been mentioned on Corrie before (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time Coronation Street has mentioned Piers.

In 2018, Eileen Grimshaw applied her make-up as she talks to Seb and she then tells him she’s tired of all the noise as: “I get enough of a headache from Piers Morgan.”

Piers responded on GMB. Talking to co-hosts Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway, he said: “I couldn’t understand where this impromptu and unprovoked attack came from.”

In May 2019, the Platt family went on holiday to a holiday park. But when Gail discovered Lorraine Kelly was also staying at the park, she set off to find her.

Eileen has also made a comment about Piers (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

She ended up accidentally shooting her in the leg with an arrow.

Later, David Platt made a joke that he had to stop Gail from throwing a tomahawk at Piers Morgan.

Piers later responded on Twitter, confused as to why Gail wanted to throw a tomahawk at him.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

