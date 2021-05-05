Sophie Lancaster docudrama on BBC Three: Can I still watch it and who stars in it?

The brutal murder of Sophie Lancaster in 2007 is the inspiration behind an upcoming Coronation Street storyline – but the tragic crime has already been the focus of a BBC Three docudrama.

Murdered for Being Different aired on BBC Three in 2017.

But can you still watch the Sophie Lancaster docudrama and who stars in it?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Sophie Lancaster docudrama: Can I still watch it?

Murdered for Being Different is a 2017 drama based on the real life murder of Sophie Lancaster.

In 2007, a gang of thugs violently kicked 20-year-old Sophie to death in a park.

The teenagers also attacked Sophie’s boyfriend Robert Maltby.

He received such a beating, he ended up in a coma and nearly died.

The police believed Sophie and Rob were attacked as a result of their goth appearance.

The TV film originally aired on BBC Three, and was available to stream afterwards.

Murdered for Being Different is still available to watch for free on iPlayer.

It’s one hour long and contains strong language, some violence and upsetting scenes.

Who stars in it?

First of all, British actress Abigail Lawrie portrays Sophie Lancaster in the BBC Three drama.

Viewers will recognise her as Anna Worth in Tin Star, and Krystal Weedon in The Casual Vacancy.

Former Hollyoaks and Our Girl actor Nico Mirallegro plays Rob in the drama.

Sally Lindsay stars as Rob’s mum Tracey, alongside Chris Coghill as Dave.

Finally, The Bay star Chanel Crosswell is DC Steph Farley, who investigated the case.

Broadchurch’s Paul Andrew Williams directed the drama.

Murdered for Being Different in BBC Three

The 2017 British film is based on the 2007 murder of Sophie Lancaster.

Drunken youths attacked Sophie and her boyfriend Rob in a skateboard park.

The storyline dramatises the brutal assault, and the subsequent police investigation.

Flashbacks of the couple’s loving relationship contrasts with the brutal violence.

Murdered for Being Different was first released on BBC Three on Sunday June 18 2017, marking the 10th anniversary of her murder.

Murdered for Being Different reviews: what the critics said

The Sophie Lancaster docudrama won the BAFTA television award for best single drama the year after it was released.

The Guardian’s Julia Raeside called it “gut-wrenching, with a truly powerful message”.

Jasper Rees from The Arts Desk wrote that the film was “not to be missed”.

Gerard O’Donovan from The Daily Telegraph found it “a thought-provoking piece”.

Sophie Lancaster murder: Nina and Seb’s Corrie storyline

Coronation Street scriptwriters tackle the issue of hate crime in upcoming scenes when Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin are brutally attacked.

Most noteworthy, the soap is working with The Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

Her mum Sylvia launched the Foundation in the memory of the murdered student in 2007.

In scenes which will air next month, Seb and Nina will be violently assaulted.

Sophie’s mum Sylvia has worked with the soap to help highlight the issue.

Corey and a gang of drunken mates – including Kelly Neelan – will attack Seb and Nina.

The heartbreaking episodes will be screened in early May.

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “The issue of intolerance and hatred towards people from different cultures and subcultures is arguably more relevant now than it’s ever been.

“This incredibly hard-hitting storyline centres on a senseless act of violence.

“It will draw in characters from all corners of our narrative universe and will, we hope, leave the audience with a clear message…

“Everyone, regardless of how they look, how they dress or any aspect of how they live their life, should be treated with tolerance and respect.”

Furthermore, he added: “The story will run across the rest of the year and beyond, with many twists and turns, and will be heartbreaking and dramatic in equal measure.

“In the end, the story will see an optimistic outcome emerge from the traumatic attack.”

Murdered for Being Different is currently available to watch on iPlayer.

