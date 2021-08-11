Seb Franklin in Coronation Street: Who was he? How and when did he die – and who killed him?

Seb Franklin in Coronation Street was brutally murdered earlier this year, in heart-stopping scenes that left viewers sobbing.

Seb was popular with viewers (Credit: ITV)

The kind-hearted builder was attacked by a gang of teenage thugs, including ringleader Corey Brent, when he was with his girlfriend Nina Lucas. Nina survived the vicious beating, but poor Seb didn’t.

So who was Seb and what was his story?

Who played Seb Franklin in Coronation Street?

Seb Franklin was played by 21-year-old actor Harry Visinoni. Harry made his TV debut in an episode of Doctors and then joined Corrie in 2016.

Harry’s family on his dad’s side, hail from the Italian Alps and he’s a keen snowboarder. His mum Lucy was a champion ice dancer back in the 1980s. winning and his sister Lydia is following in her footsteps.

Harry Visinoni played Seb Franklin on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

And Harry’s brother, Alex, is the drummer in Manchester band The Perps.

Quite the talented family!

Seb’s arrival in Coronation Street

Seb first appeared in Weatherfield as a love interest for Faye Windass. Faye’s mum Anna didn’t like him at first – especially when he got into trouble for attacking the father of teenage Faye’s baby.

Seb and Faye had a romance (Credit: ITV)

But Anna eventually warmed to Seb, when she discovered he was a carer for his young siblings and trying to cope with his drug addict mum, Abi Franklin.

Seb and Pat Phelan

Seb Franklin began working for Pat Phelan as a labourer on Coronation Street. And when Seb fell from a ladder, evil Phelan convinced him Anna was to blame.

But Seb eventually saw through Phelan’s lies, and he stood up to Phelan in court, leaving him in danger from the Cobbles killer.

Seb didn’t trust Phelan (Credit: ITV)

Brave Seb worked with Gary Windass to expose Phelan as the villain he was.

Seb and Alina

As if bringing down a serial killer wasn’t enough, Seb got involved with a people trafficking ring when he met Alina Pop at a nail bar.

Seb was smitten with Alina, but he was horrified to discover she was living in awful conditions, in a type of modern slavery.

Seb and Alina were cute together but they didn’t last (Credit: ITV)

Seb was convinced Jan Lozinski – a fellow builder and love interest for Eileen Grimshaw – was involved in the people trafficking ring, and dobbed him in to the police.

But Jan turned out to be a police informant, and Alina was rescued.

She returned to the Street about a year later, but was sad to discover Seb had moved on with Emma Brooker.

Seb’s tragic love life

Seb discovered he was HIV positive having contracted the virus from an ex-girlfriend. He was worried about telling new girlfriend, Emma, but she was supportive. And so was Alina.

Seb developed a crush on Sarah Platt for a while, but she didn’t share his feelings.

But he eventually found happiness with Nina Lucas, Roy Cropper’s niece.

Seb fell hard for Nina (Credit: ITV)

The pair fell in love in a whirlwind romance and were planning a future together.

But Nina was a target for bullies, thanks to her appearance. And when they came across a group of teens – led by thuggish Corey Brent – things took a nasty turn.

As Seb and Nina hurried away, the gang, including Corey, and Kelly Neelan, gave chase.

They pushed the pair to the ground and began raining punches down on them.

Abi was devastated by her son’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Nina pulled through, but Seb didn’t recover from his injuries. Nina was devastated and mum Abi fell apart.

Now Kelly and Corey are facing prison for Seb’s murder. But will they face justice for their actions?

