National Television Awards: Full NTAs 2021 winners list

It was a night of same-olds with a few surprise winners thrown in at the NTAs.

The glamorous and occasionally good of the TV world gathered for the biggest night of back-slapping and air-kissing in the calendar.

And, unlike the show, we’re ditching all the filler content to bring you the winners of the night, nestled atop the shortlist nominations they beat.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield celebrated This Morning winning again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Daytime

WINNER: This Morning

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

Read more: All the previous NTA hosts as Joel Dommett smashes tonight’s ceremony

Challenge Show

WINNER: The Great British Bake Off

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

It’s A Sin was a surprise but deserving winner (Credit: Channel 4)

WINNER: It’s A Sin

Bridgerton

Des

Normal People

Talent Show

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

Kate Garraway’s film won over impressive competition (Credit: ITV)

The NTAs winners continued…

Authored Documentary

WINNER: Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Read more: Katie Price in first outing with son Harvey at NTAs since alleged assault

Returning Drama

WINNER: Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

TV Presenter

WINNER: Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Piers Morgan

Gogglebox was a popular winner on the night (Credit: Channel 4)

The NTAs winners keep coming

Factual

WINNER: Gogglebox

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

WINNER: David Tennant (Dennis Nilsen, Des)

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)

Martin Compston (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)

Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin)

Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

WINNER: Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Mollie Gallagher’s incredible performance as Nina has been rewarded (Credit: ITV Pictures)

Serial Drama Performance

WINNER: Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

Billy Price (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)

Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Sally Carman (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)

You want more NTAs winners?

Quiz Game Show

WINNER: Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Newcomer

WINNER: Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)

Emile John (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)

Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)

Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Ricky Gervais in Comedy winner After Life (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

And the last of the NTAs winners…

Comedy

WINNER: After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

What do you think about all the winners at the NTAs? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.