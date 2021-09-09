National Television Awards: Full NTAs 2021 winners list

It was a night of same-olds with a few surprise winners thrown in at the NTAs.
The glamorous and occasionally good of the TV world gathered for the biggest night of back-slapping and air-kissing in the calendar.
And, unlike the show, we’re ditching all the filler content to bring you the winners of the night, nestled atop the shortlist nominations they beat.
Daytime
WINNER: This Morning
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
Challenge Show
WINNER: The Great British Bake Off
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Sewing Bee
New Drama
WINNER: It’s A Sin
Bridgerton
Des
Normal People
Talent Show
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
WINNER: Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Returning Drama
WINNER: Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten
TV Presenter
WINNER: Ant and Dec
Alison Hammond
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan
Factual
WINNER: Gogglebox
Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Drama Performance
WINNER: David Tennant (Dennis Nilsen, Des)
Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)
Martin Compston (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)
Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin)
Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
WINNER: Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
WINNER: Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)
Billy Price (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)
Danny Dyer (Mick Carter, EastEnders)
Sally Carman (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
WINNER: Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Newcomer
WINNER: Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)
Emile John (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)
Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)
Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)
Comedy
WINNER: After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley
