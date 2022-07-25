Dame Deborah James‘ friend made a heartbreaking admission about losing the star during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (Monday, July 25).

Deborah’s podcast co-host, Lauren Mahon, confessed that she still speaks to her late friend.

Lauren was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 when she was just 31 years old.

Lauren was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Dame Deborah James remembered on GMB today

Last month, Deborah sadly passed away, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Today, her friend, and fellow podcast co-host, Lauren, appeared on GMB to remember her.

And it was during the show that Lauren made a heartbreaking confession about her late friend.

“It’s really weird, because it’s almost like I can compartmentalise so I can come and talk to you guys about the podcast and my wonderful wonderful friend, and it’s work,” she said.

“I think it’s more off screen when I’m with friends and people ask about the funeral and I’m like I don’t want to talk about it,” she continued.

She then went on to say that grief is “unique” – especially so when the person you’re grieving for is “so public”.

Deborah died last month (Credit: ITV)

Lauren’s confession about Dame Deborah James

“Deborah’s always like, you’re the hope, you’re the hope, so I really want to continue that for her and for Rachael [Bland],” she said.

It was then that Lauren made her heartbreaking confession.

“It’s really strange because last time I was here, she was watching,” she continued.

“So it’s very strange not being able to turn to her and say ‘oh my gosh this is what happened,’ or ‘you’ll never guess what,’ but I still tell her in my mind,” she confessed.

Deborah’s funeral was last week (Credit: YouTube)

Deborah James’ funeral

Lauren’s words about her late friend come just a week after Deborah’s funeral.

Deborah was laid to rest in a private service on Wednesday, July 20.

The service, which was held at St Mary’s Church in Barnes, saw the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Gabi Roslin, and Tom Fletcher attend.

Deborah’s children, Hugo and Eloise reportedly read poems at the service. Her husband, Seb, delivered a eulogy.

Family friend Natalie Rushdie also performed Tell Me It’s Not True from the musical Blood Brothers too.

Lorraine Kelly branded the service “beautiful“, whilst her friend claimed that Deborah would have “loved every minute” of it.

