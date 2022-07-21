Lorraine today revealed her plans to pay tribute to Deborah James.

Mum-of-two Deborah died from bowel cancer last month, aged just 40.

On Wednesday (July 20), her close friends and family gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye to the star.

Lorraine was one of the stars in attendance, and she said the ceremony was “beautiful”.

On Thursday’s show, Lorraine told viewers that she hopes to get a tattoo in honour of her late pal.

Lorraine Kelly revealed plans to get a tattoo on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today: Presenter to pay tribute to Deborah James

“There was a whole bunch of us that said we’re going to get tattoos with Rebellious Hope on them,” Lorraine said.

“I think I agreed to that! We’re just deciding where they’re going to be.”

She added: “We might have to film that, I think that’s going to happen.”

Lorraine also went on to open up about her experience attending Deborah’s funeral earlier this week.

“There were a lot of tears and there really was genuinely a lot of laughs too, so it was great,” said the star.

Deborah James passed away earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

“She planned it all and it was perfection, as you would expect.”

She continued: “I was very honoured to be there with some of our team. It was a beautiful beautiful send-off, it was so lovely and it was sad but it was also a celebration of a wonderful wonderful woman.”

On Wednesday, Lorraine took to Instagram to pay tribute to Deborah following her funeral.

“@bowelbabe – my dear friend your funeral today was beautiful. Your children and your husband gave the most heartfelt and lovely tributes,” wrote the star.

Lorraine went on to confess that she misses Deborah, adding: “You would have been so proud. I miss you – you fabulous, funny, passionate force of nature. #rebellioushope #love #checkyourpoo.”

