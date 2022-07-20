Dame Deborah James was laid to rest today (July 20) at a private funeral, with her husband and children leading mourners.

Husband Seb, son Hugo, 14, and daughter Eloise, 12, were seen wearing black and walking behind a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse on the way to the service.

Lorraine Kelly, Gaby Roslin and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher were also among those paying their respects.

Deborah died on June 28 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

Dame Deborah James funeral: Children pay tribute

The cancer campaigner’s two children are understood to have read poems for their mum during the emotional funeral service.

Read more: Deborah James’ huge honour just weeks after her death

It began at 1pm and was held at St Mary’s Church in Barnes, with husband Seb then delivering the eulogy.

Son Hugo and husband Seb also helped to carry Deborah’s coffin.

Hugo, Seb and Eloise walked behind Deborah’s coffin as they approached the church (Credit: YouTube)

Mourners were seen carrying the sheet music for the song Tell Me It’s Not True from the musical Blood Brothers as they arrived at the church.

It was performed by family friend Natalie Rushdie during the service.

Dame Deborah James’ coffin was carried by son Hugo and husband Seb at her funeral today (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly’s tribute to her ‘extraordinary friend’

Lorraine Kelly was seen holding a display of flowers with a note attached.

It said: “Deborah, thank you to our extraordinary friend. You, together with Seb, Eloise and Hugo are such an important part of our family, we will love and miss you forever.”

After the service, Deborah‘s family and friends then headed off to celebrate her life at a private wake.

The campaigner’s wicker coffin – adorned with the rose named in her honour – was carried away by car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben James (@benjaminrjames)

‘Big sis, saying bye is never going to be easy’

Deborah’s brother Benjamin also paid tribute to his sister ahead of the funeral.

He said: “Big sis, Debs. Thank you for teaching me how to live life to the full since the day I was born – you made me find that life worth enjoying!

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“Saying bye is never going to be easy, but knowing you achieved more than any of us could ever dream of – and so, so much more – makes it that little bit more bearable.

Thank you for teaching me how to live life to the full since the day I was born – you made me find that life worth enjoying!

“Your legacy will go on forever and we’ll do our very best to make you proud.

“Take it easy up there. Here’s to you.”

Gaby Roslin also shared a tribute on Instagram, along with an image of Deborah’s rose.

If you’ve been touched by Deborah’s story, you can contribute to her JustGiving fund here.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your condolences.