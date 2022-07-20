Dame Deborah James’ funeral was “beautiful”, Lorraine Kelly has revealed in a touching tribute.

The presenter has opened up about attending Deborah’s funeral today alongside the late star’s husband and children.

Mum-of-two Deborah lost her battle with bowel cancer last month, aged just 40.

On Wednesday, her close friends and family gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye to the star.

A note attached to the wreath on Deborah’s coffin said: “Deborah, thank you to our extraordinary friend. You together with Seb, Eloise and Hugo are such an important part of our family, we will love and miss you forever.”

Lorraine took to Instagram following the funeral to share her thoughts on the ceremony.

She revealed that Deborah’s husband and children all paid tribute to the wife and mother.

“@bowelbabe – my dear friend your funeral today was beautiful. Your children and your husband gave the most heartfelt and lovely tributes,” wrote the star.

Lorraine went on to confess that she misses Deborah, adding: “You would have been so proud. I miss you – you fabulous, funny, passionate force of nature. #rebellioushope #love #checkyourpoo.”

Deborah’s brother Ben took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late sister.

In a touching post, he wrote: “Big sis, Debs. Thank you for teaching me how to live life to the full since the day I was born – you made me find that life worth enjoying!

“Saying bye is never going to be easy, but knowing you achieved more than any of us could ever dream of… and so, so much more… makes it that little bit more bearable. Your legacy will go on forever and we’ll do our very best to make you proud.”

In her final weeks, Deborah was awarded a damehood by Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to her parents’ home in Woking, Surrey, where they enjoyed afternoon tea together.

Sadly, Deborah lost her battle with cancer on June 28. According to her family at the time, she died peacefully surrounded by those closest to her.

