Coronavirus nurse says the government is TOO LATE on Good Morning Britain

A devastated coronavirus nurse appeared on Good Morning Britain today (25 March) to discuss the government's response to the health crisis.

Nurse "Lorraine" slammed Health Secretary Matt Hancock and revealed the NHS lacks the equipment to fight COVID-19.

Viewers were shocked by her revelations, commenting she looked "exhausted" and "broken".

A nurse spoke out about coronavirus on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

As the UK enters it's third day of coronavirus lockdown, many are asking if this should have happened earlier.

Today the country's death toll jumped to 422 , as 87 more people died.

This is leading critics to believe the government have not acted quickly enough.

Nurse "Lorraine" tore into Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a harrowing interview.

The NHS worker revealed nurses have been told to share masks and filters, as they don't have the correct equipment to protect them from COVID-19.

Lorraine, who is a frontline nurse, says staff are being told to share ‘masks’ and ‘filters’ because the hospital doesn’t have enough protective equipment. pic.twitter.com/E8n9xJ2Mvj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2020

Lorraine began by saying the hospital she is working for is doing everything she can. They are receiving specialist training "4- times a day."

She pointed a finger at the government and their total disregard for the safety of the NHS workers.

"It is not the trust I work for that is letting me down, it is Matt Hancock and the government."

"You had four months to prepare for this!"

Her colleagues received a message to say they now had to share equipment that can not sterilized.

She said: "China had to week to prepare. We had four months. "

"We are going into a war zone. We are frightened but we are still walking through this door."

Piers Morgan has been steering Good Morning Britain's coronavirus coverage (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan was visibly shocked by her admissions and asked her what she would say to Boris Johnson.

Lorraine replied:

" You knew that this virus would spread in December...You are a full month too late"

"The message from the Prime Minister was not clear enough. It should be a complete lockdown."

The emotive interview ended with a plea "Keep my colleagues safe!".

Despite this, Lorraine still expressed how grateful she was to do this work.

Stay safe NHS workers doing awesome jobs all my family are NHS workers — Jessgems (@Jessgems1) March 25, 2020

GMB fans were outraged and took to Twitter to show their support.

"A truly damning verdict of the Government's NHS response by a nurse on the frontline. Poor nurse absolutely terrified and broken by the last few weeks #GMB #GoodMorningBritain"

Another agreed: "The Govt ARE at fault. They've had months to prepare for this. Those of us with family members working in the NHS have been getting texts for weeks telling us they don't have the correct PPE. "

A final user said : "This nurse on

is absolutely exhausted

poor woman! Bless her"

Viewers were notably upset when Lorraine revealed the lack of medical equipment available.

One Twitter user said:

"Our NHS staff are heros. But if they are not being given the equipment they need to protect themselves, I wouldn’t blame them if they said they were unwell and needed to stay home. Why should they put their lives on the line??

