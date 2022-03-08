Coleen Nolan breaks silence on Loose Women feud claims after taking ‘legal action’

Coleen Nolan has spoken out following reports of feuding backstage at Loose Women.

The 56-year-old star, who became a regular panellist back in 2000, is a familiar face on the ITV lunchtime programme.

During an appearance on Lorraine today (March 8), Coleen was quick to shut down any speculation surrounding the show.

Coleen Nolan spoke about Loose Women on Lorraine earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan opens up on Loose Women

The star spoke to host Lorraine Kelly alongside fellow Loose Women panellist Gloria Hunniford.

The pair appeared on to the show to mark International Women’s Day.

During the chat, Lorraine said: “You don’t always agree but you’ve always got each other’s backs.”

It ends at the desk.

Coleen responded: “It would be a very boring show if we all agreed on everything.

“That’s what I love about it, but it ends at the desk.”

She added: “It never carries on afterwards, it’s great.”

Coleen appeared with Gloria Hunniford (Credit: ITV)

Coleen ‘takes legal action’ over feud claims

It comes after Coleen revealed she was taking legal action over claims that some of her co-stars were refusing to work with her.

She previously tweeted: “Nothing printed in The Mail article today is true and I am taking legal advice about the slurs on me personally.

“We’ll also be addressing it on @loosewomen. Thanks for your support. Love Coleen xx.”

Read more: Who is Coleen Nolan’s boyfriend? What is the Loose Women star’s net worth?

However, Coleen failed to mention the rumours on the programme.

She went on to explain that she decided against mentioning the allegations due to legal reasons.

“I’m so sorry we couldn’t say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process,” she said.

Coleen joined Loose Women in 2000 (Credit: ITV)

“But rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever. Love Coleen x.”

Nevertheless, Coleen isn’t prepared to let a few rumours get her down.

The star has recently found love again after meeting boyfriend Michael Jones on a dating app.

Read more: Coleen Nolan admits new boyfriend’s clash with daughter Ciara

Coleen introduced her new man to Loose Women viewers earlier this year, when he appeared on the show with her.

The pair appeared smitten as the singer gushed Michael.

At the time, Coleen said: “It’s lovely the way it’s going, it’s going really well. We don’t need to think about the M-word yet.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.