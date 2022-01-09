Coleen Nolan slams allegations Loose Women stars ‘are refusing to work with her’

Coleen Nolan has strongly denied tabloid claims that Loose Women stars ‘are refusing to work with her’.

She dismissed a report in the Mail on Sunday as ‘untrue’ and indicated she is seeking legal advice on “slurs” ‘made against her’.

The response on Twitter came today (Sunday, January 9) following claims Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon have told producers they do not wish to feature on the ITV show alongside Coleen.

False Loose Women claims, blasts Coleen

The news outlet claimed “drama behind the scenes is blighting ITV’s hit daytime show” due to bust-ups with Coleen.

It is claimed Nadia said she will no longer appear alongside Coleen due to her former agent Melanie Blake calling the ex EastEnders star a “nasty witch” in 2020.

The report also claims Carol McGiffin has had a falling out with Coleen, and Stacey – currently on maternity leave – doesn’t want to work with her either.

Furthermore, the report also highlighted a spat on the show between Coleen and Janet Street Porter in which Janet was called “rude”.

However, while it is believed Carol and Nadia have not been on a panel with Coleen for some months, Janet and Coleen have been on the same programme within the last few weeks.

‘Conundrum for producers’

A source reportedly told the Mail: “Stacey is the latest person refusing to work with Coleen, which is proving really tricky. Everyone loves Stacey, as do the viewers, so nobody wants to upset her.

“It’s a show that is supposed to promote strong women working together, respecting one another’s views, but it’s currently the case that what is going on behind the scenes is quite the opposite of that and much more dramatic.

“All of the dynamics and the fallings-out have left the poor producers with such a conundrum. It’s a job in itself getting the panels right, but with these added issues, it’s proving tough.”

However, an ITV spokesman said: “Panellists are chosen for each show by the editor and senior production team, not the panellists themselves.”

What has Coleen Nolan said?

Coleen tweeted just after midday: “Nothing printed in The Mail article today is true and I am taking legal advice about the slurs on me personally.

“We’ll also be addressing it on @loosewomen.

“Thanks for your support. Love Coleen xx.”

Melanie Blake responds

On Twitter this morning, Melanie Blake also dismissed the Mail’s story as “100% untrue”.

She wrote on Twitter: “No one is refusing to work with Coleen. I’m no longer at war with Nadia Sawalha.”

Ms Blake continued: “I personally have no bad relationships with any Loose Women past or present. I moved on and resolved this issue with Nadia a long time ago so that’s no longer relevant.”

I love working with Coleen Nolan.

And Janet Street Porter tweeted: “I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement.”

ED! has approached a representative for Loose Women for comment.

