Who is Coleen Nolan’s boyfriend? What is the Loose Women star’s net worth?

Coleen Nolan has a new boyfriend and life looks to be happier than ever for the star.

The lovely Coleen is one of the most long-tenured panellists among the Loose Women presenters, having first appeared in 1999.

She was a mainstay on the ITV daytime until departing in 2011. But fans didn’t have to wait for her Loose Women return in 2013.

Since then Coleen is regarded as one of the series’ headline stars. And her no-nonsense approach and willingness to take the mickey out of herself has endeared her to legions of fans.

Here is more information about her life and career…

Coleen Nolan has appeared on Loose Women for the best part of the last 20 years (Credit: YouTube)

Why is Coleen Nolan famous?

Blackpool-born Coleen made her TV debut alongside her sisters in 1974 when she was eight.

The Nolan Sisters appeared on the It’s Cliff Richard! show performing Stuck On You, releasing their debut single later that year.

Coleen didn’t become a full-time member of the six-strong sibling singing group until 1980.

She did however appear with Maureen, Anne, Linda, Denise and Bernie in the 1979 music video for I’m in the Mood for Dancing.

What’s Coleen Nolan doing now?

Coleen has been the Daily Mirror’s resident agony aunt for well over a decade.

She has also carved out a career as a TV personality for the likes of This Morning, Celebrity Fit Club and Give a Pet a Home.

Coleen has been the subject of a Piers Morgan Life Stories profile.

And she has also thrived on reality TV with stints on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother, on which she was a housemate twice.

She was a runner up to Julian Clary in the 2012 series and triumphed in 2017 for the All-Stars vs New Stars series.

Some of her most recent hits include The Nolans Go Cruising and At Home with the Nolans.

And she also stripped for The Real Full Monty in 2019.

Furthermore, four biographies about Coleen Nolan, two novels by her and a beauty book have been published since 2009. Her most recent publication, Live, Laugh, Love: Lessons I’ve Learnt, came out in 2021.

But it is in her role as one of Loose Women’s grandest dames – and as a tabloid fave – that seems to occupy Coleen Nolan’s work time.

Can Coleen Nolan sing?

It is perhaps unfair, but Coleen is rarely mentioned as one of the finest vocalists of her generation.

And while ED! can’t verify what she sounds like in the recording studio, it seems unlikely a successful act with the longevity of The Nolans would have made much of a mark if one of their lead singers couldn’t hold a note.

And so we’ll go out on a limb and say: yes, Coleen Nolan can sing.

She’s even been known to pick up the mic from time to time on Loose Women…

Who was Coleen Nolan married to? Was Shane Richie her husband? Does Coleen Nolan have kids?

Coleen Nolan has been married twice.

Her first marriage was to EastEnders actor Shane Richie between 1990 and 1999.

And her second husband was Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018.

The ups and downs of her relationships have formed a huge part of the experiences she draws upon for her Loose Women chat.

She’s spoken extensively about the phone call that led to the end of her time with Shane. And there have even been suggestions that Coleen Nolan wasn’t faithful to Shane during their marriage, either.

Coleen is a mum of three. She had two sons with Shane – Shane Roche Jr, who was born in 1988, and Jake Roche, born in 1992.

She also shares daughter Ciara, born in 2001, with Ray.

Does Coleen Nolan have a boyfriend?

Coleen has addressed her dating on several occasions over the past few years.

And in January 2022, she revealed her man Michael Jones to Loose Women viewers.

Coleen Nolan gushed about her boyfriend: “It’s lovely the way it’s going, it’s going really well.”

She previously indicated in May 2021 she had split with someone she had been seeing – and met someone new… and that appears to have been Michael.

How did Coleen Nolan and boyfriend Michael meet?

Coleen Nolan and boyfriend Michael met online.

Michael said it was a “little bit strange” seeing Coleen appear on Tinder as he recognised who she was.

“I didn’t think for once that we’d match anyway” he said. “Let alone hear from her if I did swipe.”

Michael then revealed that once they’d matched, they chatted for a while.

“A few weeks, actually,” he confessed.

The pair went to the pub for their first date.

Is Coleen Nolan a grandmother?

Coleen became a grandmother for the first time in 2016 when Shane became a dad.

She said she felt “amazing” about becoming a nan – and was overcome with tears when the little one was born.

Coleen Nolan told the Mirror: “She has a mop of black hair and she’s a mix of her mummy and daddy. She has Shane’s eyes and nose, and her mum’s lips and cheeks. She’s gorgeous.”

She did express reservations at the time that Shane was not in a relationship with her granddaughter’s mother Emma.

“Obviously you wish they were madly in love and could see a future together, that’s the best scenario for anyone,” said Coleen.

“But then I thought oh my God I’m going to be a nanny – and I was thrilled.”

Does she still see her granddaughter?

Unusually, Amelia Rose has not been mentioned much in articles about Coleen since the time around her birth.

At one point it was reported the tot lived with her nan.

However unless Amelia Rose starts in showbiz as early as her famous grandma, it may be she doesn’t crop up as much because she is living her young life away from the spotlight.

Coleen Nolan shows off weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Coleen Nolan lose weight?

In October 2021, Coleen explained she’d dropped plenty of pounds through following a vegan diet.

However, she didn’t intend to shed any weight – but it was a happy side effect.

She told Bella magazine: “I’ve probably dropped a couple of stone. The weight loss was just a bonus, going vegan was never about losing weight.”

“I feel much better than I’ve ever felt. I’ve had my teeth done and lost weight, I can’t stop smiling,” she added.

Why was Coleen Nolan upset on This Morning?

Coleen burst into tears during an episode of This Morning in late 2018.

She stepped away from Loose Women after coming in for abuse online after Kim Woodburn stormed off the LW set the week prior.

The pair previously fell out during their time on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and were unable to settle their differences.

What did she say about the row?

Coleen subsequently said in a statement: “Following the constant online bullying, trolling and misrepresentation of her words and reactions, it is with sad regret that Coleen is taking an immediate hiatus form all her current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo concert tour.

“Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is currently not strong enough to withstand this constant unfounded online abuse, so she will be taking time out and spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected.”

Linda and Anne Nolan have both suffered with cancer – and lost their sister Bernie to cancer, too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Coleen said about her sister’s cancer?

Coleen and her family lost sister Bernie to breast cancer in July 2013.

In a desperately sad development, Linda and Anne Nolan both revealed in the summer of 2020 they had been receiving treatment for cancer, too.

Later, in April 2021, it was reported that Anne – who previously endured breast cancer in 2000 – is in remission.

Unfortunately, however, Linda’s cancer is incurable.

Coleen admitted in 2017 she lives in fear of falling ill with cancer.

She said: “I am quite obsessive about checking myself – like every time I am in the shower or looking in a mirror.

“And then every six months I go and see a specialist. We’re all clued up on it.”

And in 2020 she also revealed she has considered taking preventative measures.

Coleen Nolan reflected to OK! about her sisters’ reactions to her thoughts about a double mastectomy: “It’s a really big operation and my sisters were quite shocked when I told them, but they’ve also been very supportive.

“It’s like having two time-bombs sitting there, I still lie awake at night worrying. I’m in limbo and really struggling to decide.”

What is Coleen Nolan’s net worth?

According to reports online from early 2021, Spears Magazine claimed Coleen Nolan has £3 million in the bank.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12.30pm.

