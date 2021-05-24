Coleen Nolan has a new boyfriend, the Loose Women star has revealed.

Earlier this month it was reported that Coleen, 56, had ended a relationship with a man she met on a dating app. Other reports suggested she had subsequently signed up to Tinder to find new love.

But now it seems Coleen may have met someone so exciting she intends to swap sandwiches for sex!

Is Coleen Nolan swapping sandwiches for sex with a ‘new boyfriend’? (Credit: YouTube)

Coleen Nolan declares ‘chocolate is better than sex’

Writing for the Mirror, Coleen admitted she was tickled by a statistic that suggested 15% of women in the UK would rather eat a sarnie than have sex.

She’s also joked about preferring a bit of choc to a bit of the other.

Coleen said: “I’ve always said on Loose Women that I prefer chocolate to sex because it lasts longer, tastes better and I don’t have to look nice while I’m eating it.”

However, it seems Coleen’s interest has been sparked after meeting a chap she likes more than a sandwich.

How Coleen Nolan met her ‘new boyfriend’

Coleen revealed she has met someone online she might find tastier than a bread-based snack.

She wrote: “Personally, I’m actually quite looking forward to having sex again after eating sandwiches for the past five years.

Hopefully I won’t have to rely on butties for much longer.

“I’ve been seeing a nice guy I met online, so hopefully I won’t have to rely on butties for much longer.”

No more butties for Coleen, it seems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with her most recent relationship?

A fortnight ago Coleen revealed the man she had been seeing had called time on them being together.

She claimed he was unable to cope with “who she is” – and Coleen suspects he may have been “scared about adapting to her lifestyle”.

Coleen said of the 47-year-old: “I really started to fall for him and I couldn’t wait to see him.

“But then as lockdown started lifting, he was meant to pick me up, but the day before he went weird on the texting front.

“I asked why he wasn’t replying and he told me he really liked me, but couldn’t handle who I was. I was so hurt and angry.”

Coleen and second husband Ray Fensome divorced in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Coleen previously hinted she and the man she was seeing were struggling with the consequences of lockdown.

She revealed in January: “Luckily, I did find someone I really like online. The challenge now is how on earth to keep the relationship going when we can’t meet up.

“But we do talk on the phone every day and have been since the end of September.

“I’m enjoying the flirtation and having something nice to look forward to during the endless hours of lockdown. But it is frustrating not being able to move things on.”

ED! has approached a representative for Coleen for comment.

