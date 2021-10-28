Coleen Nolan has revealed an incredible weight loss transformation after turning vegan.

The Loose Women star has also said she feels sexier than ever and is enjoying having a new man in her life.

But there is one thing she misses…read on to find out what.

Coleen at the start of the year (Credit ITV)

How much is Coleen Nolan’s weight loss?

The 56-year-old has lost an incredible two stone.

And she wasn’t even trying to.

Coleen says she decided to go vegan after daughter Ciara, 20, shared documentaries promoting the health benefits.

It was hard work getting off the sofa.

After adopting a plant-based diet, Coleen began to lose weight ‘as a side effect’, she says.

Coleen told Bella magazine: “I’ve probably dropped a couple of stone. The weight loss was just a bonus, going vegan was never about losing weight.”

Coleen revealed she’s lost two stone (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Coleen joked she was worried about being in a mobility scooter by the age of 60.

She said: “My back and hips were bad…it was hard work getting off the sofa.”

The presenter also revealed she has had teeth veneers fitted.

“I feel much better than I’ve ever felt,” she said. “I’ve had my teeth done and lost weight, I can’t stop smiling.”

Who is Coleen’s new man?

Her constant smiling might also be down to having a new man in her life.

Coleen revealed on Loose Women in April that she’d dumped her ‘lockdown boyfriend’ who was eight years younger.

But she added: “I’m already back out there and speaking to someone lovely.”

Coleen told the Daily Mirror this month: “I have met someone wonderful and I am really happy. He makes me feel like I am 20 again.

“It has only been three-and-a-half months so it’s really early but we are dating and the kids have all met him and love him.”

Coleen added that she felt nervous to get intimate with her new lover after five years celibate.

The TV star confessed: “I was mortified just thinking about it. I haven’t had sex for about five years. I am older, and everything has gone a bit south, so you have all those insecurities.”

So what’s missing from Coleen Nolan’s life?

Although she’s feeling the best she’s ever felt there is one thing Coleen is missing.

Coleen joked she’s been craving a McDonald’s milkshake!

What do you think of Coleen's over-sharing?