Coleen Nolan reveals she’s considering double mastectomy amid sisters’ cancer battles

Coleen Nolan has confessed that she’s struggling to decide whether to have a mastectomy amid cancer fears.

It’s been a rough year for Coleen. She found out in April that her sister Anne’s breast cancer had returned.

Then, just a few days later, their sister, Linda, revealed that her breast cancer had also come back and this time it had spread to her liver.

Both Anne and Linda are now doing better and moving along with their respective treatments.

However, Coleen said that she still thinks about their sister Bernie, who died in 2013 from the disease.

Is Coleen Nolan going to get a mastectomy?

After seeing her sisters suffer, the Loose Woman star says that she is considering taking preventative action.

“It’s a really big operation and my sisters were quite shocked when I told them, but they’ve also been very supportive,” she told OK! Magazine.

“It’s like having two time-bombs sitting there, I still lie awake at night worrying. I’m in limbo and really struggling to decide.”

However, Coleen went on to admit that the surgery itself also worries her.

“My breasts are absolutely not worth dying for so I’ve no problem with getting rid of them. It’s the operation, the long recovery and the potential pain that I’m scared of,” added the star.

What happened to Linda and Anne?

Linda has previously battled breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

This year, Anne was also diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

And, even though she has now finished her gruelling stint, she was sad that she finished before Linda.

Anne told the Daily Mail: “Chemo was absolutely horrendous for me and I was so happy it finally was over.

“But at the same time I felt a terrible melancholy that Linda wasn’t ringing the bell with me.”

