Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has apologised after she didn’t address tabloid claims alleging stars are ‘refusing to work with her’.

Coleen, 56, told Twitter fans yesterday (Sunday January 9) she intended to open up about allegations made on MailOnline.

However, she remained tight-lipped during her appearance on Monday’s (January 10) episode of Loose Women.

And after the ITV programme was off air, Coleen explained on Twitter why she didn’t mention the claims after all.

What did Loose Women star Coleen Nolan tweet?

Coleen tweeted she decided against speaking about the allegations this afternoon due to legal reasons.

She wrote: “I’m so sorry we couldn’t say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process.

“But rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can.

“Thank you all for your support as ever. Love Coleen x.”

How did fans respond?

Before Coleen’s tweet, some Twitter users were wondering why Coleen didn’t broach the subject on TV.

“When was this discussed?” one fan enquired.

Another responded: “It wasn’t even mentioned.”

Coleen did, however, hint at things being on her mind when she joked about it being a “stressful time” for her during a segment about milestone birthdays.

However, following her tweet apology, Coleen came in for waves of support from well wishers.

‘You have a lot of supporters Coleen’

One person replied: “Thought that was the case – go for them with all guns blazing! But most of all, look after yourself.”

Another tweeted: “You have nothing to be sorry about Coleen. Hope you get it sorted, we all love you.”

“You have a lot of supporters Coleen and are well respected and loved,” wrote someone else. “Hope it gets cleared up soon.”

You have nothing to be sorry about Coleen.

A fourth person added: “I thought it quite obvious you wouldn’t be able to say anything. Let the lawyers deal with it.”

However, a fifth person concluded: “Such an unnecessary drama when there is so much doom and gloom in this world at the moment.”

And an apparently uninvested observer contributed: “Who’s interested anyway Coleen?”

Sending you my love, my fabulous friend ❤️xx https://t.co/CgJogKEZY1 — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) January 10, 2022

Pretty sick that we have to even respond to this puerile nonsense https://t.co/Rmp45rjN7o — Kaye Adams (@kayeadams) January 9, 2022

I’ve always found Coleen to be extremely kind and funny and she stood up for me in the past. I adore her ❤️ https://t.co/J0rIAOtcxY — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) January 9, 2022

@NolanColeen it’s always a pleasure to hang with you at work @loosewomen and also out of work, you have always made me feel so welcome, and I appreciate the straight talking, fun friendship we have!! Keep smiling in the face of adversity my lovely ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eSEA6cI1Ns — Brenda Edwards (@brenda_edwards) January 9, 2022

I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that’s not ‘news’ xx — Janet Street-Porter (@The_Real_JSP) January 9, 2022

Support from fellow Loose Women stars for Coleen Nolan

Despite not going ahead with her plans for TV, Coleen’s Twitter account retweeted several displays of support from co-stars.

Among those to give her their backing were Stacey Solomon, Charlene White and Kaye Adams.

And Janet Street Porter noted yesterday she ‘loves working’ with Coleen.

ED! has contacted a representative for Coleen for comment.

