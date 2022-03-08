Coleen Nolan admits new boyfriend’s clash with daughter Ciara

Coleen Nolan has revealed that not all is rosy at home between her daughter and her new boyfriend.

The Loose Women star revealed that her youngest, Ciara, keeps clashing with boyfriend Michael Jones.

Coleen introduced her new man to Loose Women viewers earlier this year, when he appeared on the show with her.

And, thankfully, the reason they’re butting heads isn’t that serious.

Coleen Nolan reveals her new boyfriend clashes with her daughter

It turns out Ciara, 21, is unhappy with the number of unhealthy snacks Michael brings into the house.

On Monday’s show, the panel discussed whether someone’s partner should “interfere” with their significant other’s health.

This led Coleen to share how Michael keeps finding himself in hot water with Ciara.

“At the moment, Ciara has turned into the health police in our house,” Coleen explained.

“As soon as anything that’s unhealthy comes in, she goes: ‘Well, that’s not staying.’

“She’s always having a go at Michael because he loves a treat. He’s always bringing sweets, crisps, cakes, loads of it,” she added.

The presenter has previously revealed her struggles with her weight and underwent quite the transformation after turning vegan.

And, when asked if all the snacks in the house make her feel tempted, Coleen nodded her head in agreement.

“Yes, because when it’s there and you’re sitting watching TV and you just keep eating it. [Michael] goes: ‘Well you’re eating it,’ and I go: ‘Don’t buy it because if you buy it I’m going to eat it.'”

She continued: “The thing is, you do go: ‘I’m worried about his health,’ but then I still haven’t managed to quit yet so his thing with me is: ‘Well, it’s not as bad as what you’re doing,’ so it’s tit for tat.

“Sometimes, if he tells me: ‘You need to stop doing that,’ the child in me goes: ‘Well, I’m going to do it more now.'”

Coleen went on to reveal that she’s also found herself arguing with Michael too, but this time at the supermarket.

The Loose Women star says she constantly finds herself battling with her new beau over prices.

