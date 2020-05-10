BGT viewers divided over Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer choice

Some viewers of BGT have called Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act a "waste".

Fans of the hit ITV show were divided last night (May 9) after the 41-year-old singer chose comic Nabil Abdulrashid to go straight to the live shows.

BGT viewers left divided over Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

The comedian, from South London, had the audience in hysterics with his stand-up set, where he joked about life as a Muslim man.

The father-of-two said: "I have to announce that I am Muslim because people never seem to realise I am until it’s too late."

He added: "They say well at least tell me what the name means, I said the name Nabil Abdulrashid basically means that my phone calls are monitored."

After the audience started to chant, "push the gold", Alesha pressed the buzzer, leaving Nabil in shock.

What did viewers think after Alesha pressed the buzzer?

However, some fans weren't as impressed as they took to Twitter to vent.

One said: "BGT is just doing nothing at all for me this year. And what an absolute waste of a golden buzzer.

"Miracle deserved it more. Dogs are the best."

Another agreed: "He was good but definitely not golden buzzer worthy man oh dear."

A third commented: "What a waste of a golden buzzer (again)."

Meanwhile some fans agreed with Alesha, writing: "Stand up comedians are a very personal thing because everyone has different humor, I knew some people would complain.

The comedian couldn't contain his excitement on BGT (Credit: ITV)

"But I found him very funny, I laughed throughout and he seems like the most lovely and genuine man."

A second added: "Congratulations Nabil Abdulrashid you were totally brilliant mate #goldenbuzzer #BGT."

What did the BGT judges think?

Nabil may not have been a hit with some fans, but Alesha certainly liked him.

Following his performance, she told him: “That was so good on so many levels.

The BGT judges in hysterics over the act (Credit: ITV)

"I didn’t do that, you did that. Trust me – you’re edgy, you’re charismatic and I just loved it, it was fantastic."

David Walliams agreed, saying: "The writing was perfect, the delivery was perfect, and I want to say thank you for coming on this show."

Meanwhile, Nabil is the show's fourth Golden Buzzer act.

The comedian will compete alongside Simon Cowell's 12-year-old singer Fayth, David Walliams' vocal group Sign Along With Us, Amanda Holden's Honey and Sammy and Ant and Dec's musician Jon Courtenay.

