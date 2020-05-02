The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Britain's Got Talent fans divided over Amanda's Golden Buzzer act

A mother/daughter singing duo got her vote

By Carena Crawford
Fans of Britain's Got Talent have accused the show of being a 'set up' after a mum and daughter duo won Amanda's heart.

14-year-old Honey and her mum arrived on stage and Honey confessed she had signed them up for the talent show.

She then told how her mum had been diagnosed with cancer and after a rough couple of years, things were finally looking up for them.

Honey and her mum were nervous (Credit: ITV)

The first song wasn't a hit

They began by singing a song from the musical Waitress, but Simon stopped them midway through.

He told them he didn't like the song and he wanted them to go away and learn another then come back later in the day.

The duo exited the stage, and then came back just 15 minutes later to perform again.

Even Simon was shocked they had returned so soon, saying he was expecting them later in the show.

Honey and Sammy wowed with their second performance (Credit: ITV)

Judges were wowed on Britain's Got Talent

Mum Sammy admitted she had the lyrics on her hands before they belted out Freya Ridings' Lost Without You.

The judges all thought they were amazing, Simon told them he would remember their audition for a really long time.

Amanda was so moved she decided to push her Golden Buzzer.

Simon told her: "They really deserved that."

Amanda hugged her Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

But viewers at home were far from convinced.

They accused the whole thing of being a set up.

What did the fans say?

Others liked it

Other fans admitted they were moved to tears by the act.

Also through tonight so far are a group of dancing turtles, and a teenage orchestra who wowed with modern hits.

