Britain's Got Talent fans divided over Amanda's Golden Buzzer act

Fans of Britain's Got Talent have accused the show of being a 'set up' after a mum and daughter duo won Amanda's heart.

14-year-old Honey and her mum arrived on stage and Honey confessed she had signed them up for the talent show.

She then told how her mum had been diagnosed with cancer and after a rough couple of years, things were finally looking up for them.

Honey and her mum were nervous (Credit: ITV)

The first song wasn't a hit

They began by singing a song from the musical Waitress, but Simon stopped them midway through.

He told them he didn't like the song and he wanted them to go away and learn another then come back later in the day.

The duo exited the stage, and then came back just 15 minutes later to perform again.

Even Simon was shocked they had returned so soon, saying he was expecting them later in the show.

Honey and Sammy wowed with their second performance (Credit: ITV)

Judges were wowed on Britain's Got Talent

Mum Sammy admitted she had the lyrics on her hands before they belted out Freya Ridings' Lost Without You.

The judges all thought they were amazing, Simon told them he would remember their audition for a really long time.

Amanda was so moved she decided to push her Golden Buzzer.

Simon told her: "They really deserved that."

Amanda hugged her Golden Buzzer act (Credit: ITV)

But viewers at home were far from convinced.

They accused the whole thing of being a set up.

What did the fans say?

Hate it when they do all this set up stuff 😴 #bgt #BritainsGotTalent — Hannah Duncan 🌸 (@MissHannahDuncs) May 2, 2020

#bgt here we go !! just sing for God sake no sob story Totally set up and there's you've got 4 yeses #nosobstory — Sue 🐩 (@Suelarter1) May 2, 2020

Another Simon Cowell set up. “Can you come back later today”#britainsgottalent#bgt — Andrew Jazzie (@AndrewJazzie) May 2, 2020

They will come back later and smash it with a better song not at all set up. #BGT — Ghost Enigma (@Marley20231) May 2, 2020

#BGT oh they're ''coming back later'' complete set up for a golden buzzer — George Shore (@georgeshore) May 2, 2020

Urgh. This is so set up for the golden buzzer. The mum isn’t even that good. #bgt — Louise Hector (@louisehector) May 2, 2020

That was so set up and staged 😩 #BritainsGotTalent #BGT — Amy Moffatt 🌹 (@Amy__Moffatt) May 2, 2020

Rapidly getting fed up with #BGT now, that gold buzzer was so staged and set up... 🙄👋🏻 — Liam (@liamflob) May 2, 2020

Others liked it

Other fans admitted they were moved to tears by the act.

Omg... why am i crying @#BGT mother and daughter performance... 😭😭 — ✨ Tina.T ✨ (@tinacolada30) May 2, 2020

#BGT Golden buzzer! Im not crying..You're crying! 🎉 — katherine hawkes 💙☎️💚☎️ (@katherinehawkes) May 2, 2020

#BGT Yes Amanda! Was so hoping they'd get a golden buzzer. Beautiful performance. They're so talented. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧 (@suzysasha) May 2, 2020

Also through tonight so far are a group of dancing turtles, and a teenage orchestra who wowed with modern hits.

