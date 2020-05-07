The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 7th May 2020
Colonel Tom Moore ‘planning lavish 100th birthday party with BGT star after lockdown’

The war hero celebrated his 100th birthday last week

By Rebecca Carter
Colonel Tom Moore is reportedly planning a star-studded birthday party after turning 100.

The war veteran has become a national treasure after raising over £32 million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following his incredible fundraising efforts, Tom was promoted from Captain to Honorary Colonel on his 100th birthday last week.

Colonel Tom Moore is reportedly planning a star-studded birthday party after turning 100 (Credit: BBC)

Now, according to reports, Colonel Tom is having a celebration at his house once the lockdown is over.

Star-studded birthday bash

Among the guests is Britain's Got Talent magician Richard Jones, who is also a military man who served in the household cavalry.

A source has told The Sun: "There are acts who are going to perform and Richard's army link made him an obvious choice.

"He's going to be teaching Tom a few magic tricks."

Colonel Tom will celebrate with BGT star Richard Jones (Credit: YouTube)

A spokesman for Richard told the publication: "As a Lance Corporal and Queens guard Richard and Captain Tom are like-minded souls when it comes to military service.

"Richard has confirmed he will be meeting with Tom at the first opportunity to celebrate his 100th birthday."

Meanwhile, last week, Colonel Tom received thousands of birthday cards from people up and down the country.

RAF Flypast

To mark his birthday, there was also an RAF flypast above his home.

Colonel Tom has raised over £32 million for the NHS (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about his new honorary title of Colonel, Tom told the BBC: "I’m very moved by that. I would never ever have anticipated it."

Last week, Head of the Army General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith also branded Tom "an inspirational role model".

Sir Mark added that his "mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old".

Colonel Tom originally set out to raise £1000 by walking 100 times around his garden in Bedfordshire.

Along with his string of achievements, he's also sitting at the top of the charts with his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside Michael Ball.

He also has a Pride of Britain award for his incredible fundraising efforts.

